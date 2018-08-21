IncellDx Launches BioINK PD-L1 CTC Core Kit with Lyophilized CTC Control Cells for Microfluidic Liquid Biopsies

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IncellDx, a leading single cell cancer diagnostics company has launched a complete, pre-optimized kit to identify, enumerate, and quantify the important tumor therapeutic target PD-L1 on circulating tumor cells (CTCs). The addition of a separate quantitative control cell cocktail, OncoTect iO Control Cells, that consists of PD-L1 positive epithelial cells; PD-L1 negative epithelial cells; and, peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs), allows laboratories to assess linearity and lower limits of detection for CTC enumeration with known quantities of cells in a lyophilized standard.

Dr. Bruce Patterson, CEO and founder of IncellDx said, "We are excited to launch the first of our new BioINK reagent products for cellular liquid biopsies. BioINK™ enables highly sensitive and specific quantification of protein or mRNA expression at a single-cell-by-cell resolution optimized for microfluidic chips. Our proprietary fixation preserves RNA and DNA for downstream sequencing applications following pre-identification of CTCs."

John Stark, CEO of Celsee Inc, added, "The ability to identify and qualify at individual (or single) cell resolution will be the future of how disease is detected and treated at an early stage. This powerful solution, using InCellDx's BioINK kits and Celsee's microfluidic CTC platform, offers a complete solution to go from sample to result that will be the first of many clinically oriented assays that will transform single cell biology's impact on clinical practice and immunotherapy drug development."

For additional information, please visit www.incellDx.com RUO Products Catalog #T22004.

About IncellDx

IncellDx, Inc., located in San Carlos, California, USA is a single cell diagnostic company committed to advancing Precision Medicine by offering transformative diagnostic and prognostic clinical patient information based on an innovative technology platform that enables quantitative, simultaneous cell classification and single cell protein analysis, multiplex RNA in situ hybridization, and DNA cell cycle analysis on flow cytometers, microfluidic devices, and microscope slides.

Contact: Chris Meda, CBO, IncellDx, Inc 650-777-7630

SOURCE IncellDx, Inc.

Related Links

https://incelldx.com/

