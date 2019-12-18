IncellDx Signs Liquid Biopsy Distribution Agreement with Singapore-based Biolidics, Inc.

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IncellDx, Inc. and Biolidics have announced today that they have signed a Distribution Agreement for the IncellDx bioINK® PD-L1 CTC Core Kit. Biolidics will distribute the product with the Biolidics' ClearCell® FX1 System.

The IncellDx bioINK® PD-L1 Core Kit is pre-optimized to enable highly sensitive and specific quantification of protein or mRNA expression on CTCs at a single-cell-by-cell resolution for microfluidic chips. The IncellDx proprietary fixation method minimizes clumping and aggregates of platelets and red blood cells. Further, the bioINK® preserves RNA and DNA for downstream sequencing applications following pre-identification of CTCs.

"We are very excited to expand our launch of our proprietary, optimized Liquid Biopsy reagent technology contained in our bioINK® kits. This agreement covers the first of many cancer specific bioINK® kits including kits for breast cancer, lung cancer, urologic cancers, and sarcomas. In addition, we have designed the detection system for enumeration in such a way that does not eliminate the ability to perform downstream single cell sequencing for research," added Bruce Patterson CEO of IncellDx.

IncellDx, Inc., located at San Carlos, California is a single cell diagnostic company committed to advancing Precision Medicine by offering transformative diagnostic and prognostic clinical patient information. The innovative technology platform enables quantitative, simultaneous cell classification, single cell protein analysis, multiplex RNA in situ hybridization, and DNA cell cycle analysis. The product focus is on critical life-threatening diseases in the areas of cancer, specifically cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, breast and prostate cancers.

