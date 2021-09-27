Incentivio Teams Up With Square to Provide Restaurants Access to New, Fully Integrated Digital Guest Experience Tools

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incentivio, the all-in-one digital guest experience platform built to help restaurants of all sizes engage guests and increase digital revenue, today announced a new partnership with Square.

The partnership between Incentivio and Square will allow all restaurant operators leveraging Square for Restaurants to access new, sophisticated digital tools that are fully integrated with their POS.

With Incentivio, restaurants of all sizes will be able to offer native mobile apps (which now account for 50% of first party digital orders), leverage a full suite of marketing tools with attribution tracking, and an autonomous upsell engine powered by machine learning.

"We're pleased to be able to pair Incentivio's next generation digital guest experience platform with Square's cutting edge point of sale and payment services. This will allow restaurant brands to continue to grow their digital business while maintaining healthy profit margins", says Sash Dias, COO of Incentivio.

About Incentivio:

Incentivo helps restaurants of all sizes leverage machine learning to increase their top and bottom line. Incentivio's all-in-one digital guest experience platform combines online ordering, commission free delivery, native mobile apps, loyalty programs, and a complete suite of marketing tools to help restaurants thrive in the digital environment.

Contact:

Samuel Kusinitz

617-833-0110

[email protected]

SOURCE Incentivio

