Incentrum Group Welcomes Michael McIvor

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Incentrum Group announced today that Michael McIvor has joined the Firm as a Partner and Head of Investment Banking Advisory Services.

Mr. McIvor brings over 25 years of investment banking experience to Incentrum and was most recently Vice Chairman of Mergers & Acquisitions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Prior to that he was at Goldman Sachs' M&A and Healthcare Groups. Mr. McIvor has advised on some of the most transformative transactions in the healthcare industry.

"We are very excited to have Michael join us. He shares our commitment to provide long-term, value-focused advice with deep insights and intellectual honesty. He has world-class execution experience and will be a tremendous addition to our investment banking franchise," commented Lars Andersson, Chairman of the Management Committee. Geoffrey D. Fink, Founding Partner, added "It is a strategic priority for us to continuously broaden and deepen our investment banking and healthcare capabilities to benefit our clients. Michael's experience and leadership will help us achieve these objectives."

About Incentrum Group:

Incentrum Group is a global merchant bank based in New York City, focused on the healthcare, life and material science, and technology industries. Incentrum serves a select group of corporate clients as their strategic financial advisor and pursues private equity investments in its target industries. Incentrum's industry focus, long-standing relationships with industry leaders, and an advisory board of senior executives enable differentiated proprietary insights, ideas, and deal flow. Incentrum's partners are experienced investment bankers, private equity professionals, and corporate executives with extensive financial, structuring, investing and operational expertise. We have multiple decades of experience in our target industries and approach opportunities with analytical rigor, and strategic and financial insight. As a true partnership, Incentrum seeks to attract the strongest talent with the greatest level of integrity and experience. www.incentrumgroup.com

