Inceptio Technology completes US$270 million in financing, led by JD, Meituan, and PAG

The successful closing of the Series B will allow Inceptio Technology to accelerate the development of its self-developed full-stack autonomous driving system "Xuanyuan", and speed up its deployment in electrification. Since 2019, Inceptio Technology and China's leading OEMs have jointly developed a line of mass-produced, autonomous driving, heavy-duty trucks. This collaboration followed a rigorous forward vehicle development process and pioneered a number of industry firsts in the field of autonomous driving. The autonomous driving freight network built by Inceptio Technology has been embraced by a number of top tier shippers and fleets in China.