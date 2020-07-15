Inception Fertility Launches Fertility Services Bundling and Financial Guarantee Service Line, Bundl Fertility

HOUSTON, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to make fertility treatments more accessible to patients seeking to build their families, Inception Fertility announces today the launch of a newly formed, wholly-owned subsidiary, Bundl Fertility, LLC (Bundl), a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program that packages fertility treatments at a discounted cost and offers eligible patients a financial guarantee.

Bundl is available to all fertility practices across the country who want to help their patients better navigate the financial aspect of fertility care, increasing their likelihood of success and giving patients more financial freedom to concentrate on building their families. Bundl gives intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF) patients the option to purchase a bundle of treatment packages that best suit their fertility needs.

Bundl programs include Bundl Guard and Success Guard. Bundl Guard is a financial guarantee program for IVF patients that offers a 100 percent refund of the full program price if they are not successful and includes multiple retrievals and unlimited transfers. Patients must meet certain criteria in order to be eligible for Bundl Guard.

Success Guard is a first-of-its-kind option for patients. This 1+1 program pricing includes 1 IUI, 1 IVF retrieval and unlimited embryo transfers. A first in the industry, Success Guard allows patients to enter the program knowing that if they are successful after completing the IUI portion, they will get a refund on the unused portion of their IVF cycle.

Bundl's focus on flexibility – and understanding that the fertility journey can be an evolving one – gives patients the control to change their program to meet their needs, in turn increasing their chances of taking home a baby. For example, because Bundl is part of a stable of established fertility offerings, patients can include programs such as MyEggBank - the industry's leading donor egg program – at the beginning of their program or after an attempted treatment cycle. This unique position gives Bundl the ability to offer preferred pricing for many of these options when used in conjunction with a Bundl program.

"Bundl was created by individuals who understand the emotional and financial impact of the fertility journey on a personal level, and we wanted to offer a program to patients and practitioners that increases success and minimizes the financial burden," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception. "Our goal with Bundl is to give patients the opportunity to take back control of their fertility, design a treatment plan that best meets their needs and base their costs around those specific needs, making their fertility experience as easy and fulfilling as possible."

According to the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART), over 70 percent of fertility patients require more than one treatment cycle before they are successful and too often, many patients cannot afford additional treatments.1 Bundl's multi-cycle pricing approach allows patients to build a unique fertility plan that financially prepares them for more than one treatment cycle, lessening the financial weight and increasing their chances of success.

About Bundl

With Bundl, fertility patients can easily build a Bundl of treatments that best suits their needs. Where Bundl shines is that we put together your Bundl of treatments at a discounted cost, bringing you peace of mind and giving you fertility financial freedom.

At Bundl, our goal is to allow you to take back control of your fertility by making your fertility experience as easy and fulfilling as possible. We understand how overwhelming the entire process of fertility uncertainty is. That is why we Bundl multiple fertility treatments together to increase your chances of success while providing a peace of mind of lower cost treatment.

For fertility practitioners, Bundl is another opportunity to provide patients with a unique plan tailored to their specific needs, resulting in higher patient retention and success rates.

About Inception Fertility

Inception Fertility was founded in 2015 with an ambitious goal to create a family of organizations intent on improving the way patients experience their fertility journey. Its mission is to shift the paradigm of the fertility market by raising the standard of care, streamlining fragmented components into an integrated system and enhancing the overall patient experience.

Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science, and medicine. This drives patient convenience, streamlined communications and clinical continuity, all of which work together to reduce stress, enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception is the parent company to The Prelude Network, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S., and MyEggBank, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America.

Through its growing family of national organizations, Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding the expectations of patients seeking fertility treatment.

