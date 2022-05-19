Inceptor Bio Announces $37 Million Series A Financing to Develop Cell Therapies for Difficult-to-Treat Cancers

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptor Bio, a biotechnology company advancing cell therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced the closing of a $37 million Series A financing led by Kineticos Ventures.

Proceeds from the Series A financing will be used to advance Inceptor Bio's CAR-T lead program to a Phase I clinical trial and continue development of its CAR-M and CAR-NK platforms. Additionally, proceeds will support completion of Inceptor Bio's Advanced Manufacturing Platform (AMP+) facility, a 29,000 square foot, state-of-the-art cell and gene therapy GMP manufacturing site located in Gainesville, Florida.

Inceptor Bio's CAR-T, CAR-M, and CAR-NK platforms are at the center of a diversified portfolio of cell therapies focused on novel mechanisms that enhance cell performance in the tumor microenvironment. Novel technologies include a co-stimulatory domain M83, proprietary TMax manufacturing process, the K62 platform, which increases the phagocytic capabilities of macrophages and supports a M1 anti-tumor phenotype, and a differentiated iPSC technology.

"We are grateful for the continued support of Kineticos Ventures and our life sciences investors," said Shailesh Maingi, Founder and CEO of Inceptor Bio. "We have a simple strategy at Inceptor Bio. We're advancing novel CAR-T, CAR-M and CAR-NK platforms into the clinic, securing our supply through AMP+, and building a leading team of scientists and engineers in order to improve treatment options for patients with difficult-to-cancers."

"This Series A funding allows us to focus on advancing our lead CAR-T program into the clinic while continuing to advance our other exciting cell therapy platforms," said Mike Nicholson, Ph.D., President and Chief Operating Officer of Inceptor Bio. "Our programs address serious challenges in the cell therapy arena, and fully realizing the potential of these therapies requires significant capital. We are grateful for the support of this incredible group of investors."

"Investing in early life sciences companies with promising pipelines like Inceptor Bio is at the heart of what we do," said Frank Lis, President of Kineticos Ventures. "With an expert team and a scalable manufacturing facility, Inceptor Bio is well positioned to advance next-generation cell therapy technologies to address difficult-to-treat cancers."

About Inceptor Bio

Founded in 2020, Inceptor Bio is a biotechnology company developing multiple next-generation cell and gene therapy platforms to deliver cures for underserved and difficult-to-treat cancers. By partnering with universities, medical centers, and industry leaders, Inceptor Bio advances cell and gene therapy programs from discovery-phase technologies into Phase I and II clinical assets. An experienced management team, Scientific Advisory Board, Directors and strategic advisors offer industry-leading expertise to partnerships. Inceptor Bio is investing in an Advanced Manufacturing Platform (AMP+) to provide fit-for-purpose, capital efficient, scalable shared infrastructure to support advancement of a diversified portfolio of cell therapy platforms across multiple cell types, including CAR-T, CAR-M, and CAR-NK. Additional information about Inceptor Bio is available at www.inceptor.bio.

About Kineticos Ventures

Kineticos is an award-winning firm with a dual focus on providing advisory services and capital to emerging life sciences firms. Our mission is simple: to improve patient outcomes. Every day, we see how biotechs are changing the standard of care in medicine. With over 6,000 firms globally, biotechs are the catalysts of innovation in life sciences today; yet emerging companies often have limited resources to focus on strategy and capital, and addressing these challenges is at the core of our capabilities. Join us in our mission to improve patient outcomes by advancing the boundaries of scientific research, development, and commercialization. For more information visit www.kineticos.com.

