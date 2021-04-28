Inceptra Earns Dassault Systèmes Gold Certified Education Partner Status for 9th Consecutive Year

WESTON, Fla., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptra LLC, a leading Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Manufacturing System solutions provider, has maintained its Gold Certified status in Dassault Systèmes' Education Partner Program, also earning the distinction of being the only North American education partner to be Gold Certified 9 years in a row. Gold Certified Education Partners (GCEP) are companies that have achieved the highest certification level in PLM education. GCEPs have the size, reach, and knowledge investment that enable them to engineer and deploy comprehensive education programs.

Only Dassault Systèmes education partners have access to the official, always up-to-date software training materials developed by Dassault Systèmes to enable them to provide "best-in-class" education solutions to their customers. Once a year, education partners are evaluated and granted one of the three available tiers – Authorized Education Provider (AEP), Certified Education Partner (CEP), or Gold Certified Education Partner (GCEP). The designation is based on testing and certification of their instructors to validate their Dassault Systèmes product knowledge and skills, as well as the breadth of their education offerings to support comprehensive and scalable training.

"An important part of Inceptra helping manufacturing and engineering companies maximize their investment in Dassault Systèmes PLM software is delivering training programs that provide intelligent, insightful instruction in a learning format best suited to their needs," said Tim Peterson, CEO, Inceptra. He continued, "Our GCEP status reflects our commitment to effective certified instructor-led trainings and blended learning solutions of live instruction and self-paced online learning, delivered across a wide range of course offerings and custom solutions. Instructor-led classes are held online, in one of our classrooms, or onsite, and we're glad our interactive online classes allowed us to seamlessly carry on helping users increase their skills in a safe way throughout the pandemic."

About Inceptra

Inceptra helps engineering and manufacturing enterprises of all sizes across a variety of industries with best fit solutions to digitally design, simulate, produce, and manage their products and processes, enabling enhanced innovation and productivity. Headquartered in Weston, FL, with resources throughout North America, we are dedicated to Dassault Systèmes' product portfolio, plus complementary software and internally developed PLM acceleration solutions. Inceptra's offerings include software, support, training, and consulting services, including integration services, automation services, and industry best practices.

