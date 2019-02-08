Inceptra LLC Achieves Platinum Status in Dassault Systèmes' Business Partner Program

WESTON, Fla., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptra LLC, a global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Manufacturing System solutions provider, has achieved Platinum status in Dassault Systèmes' Value Solutions Business Partner program. Earning the highest tier in the program, Platinum Business Partners are best-in-class performers in the Dassault Systèmes ecosystem and highly engaged in and aligned with Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE business.



Dassault Systèmes business partners are recognized professionals selected for their product and industry expertise to resell Dassault Systèmes solutions while complementing the offer with value-added services such as system integration, customization, consulting, implementation and training. Once a year, business partners are evaluated and granted one of the four available tiers – Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum - based on sales efficiency and performance, capacity to develop and certify their technical and sales skills, and strategic alignment with Dassault Systèmes.



"With Inceptra, customers can feel confident that they are teaming up with a Dassault Systèmes Business Partner that reliably delivers the highest value PLM solutions," said Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Inceptra, LLC. He continued, "Platinum Partner status acknowledges Inceptra's broad Dassault Systèmes PLM solutions and 3DEXPERIENCE Platform knowledge and expertise, which allows us to guide engineering and manufacturing companies to the best fit solution to improve their competitiveness, productivity and profitability. It also affirms Inceptra's abilities to maximize the value of 3DEXPERIENCE Platform solutions, driving innovation and enabling business transformation through world class consulting and support services."



About Inceptra



Headquartered in Weston, FL, with resources throughout North America, Inceptra is dedicated to Dassault Systèmes' Product portfolio, plus complementary solutions and internally developed PLM acceleration solutions. Inceptra's offerings include software, support, training and consulting services, including integration services, automation services, and key industry best practices in disciplines such as composites design. Inceptra's customers include engineering and manufacturing enterprises of all sizes across a variety of industries including aerospace, automotive, industrial equipment, consumer goods, high tech, life sciences and civil engineering.



This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Inceptra