Inceptra to Unveil New Productivity Tool for Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE Platform at COE 2019

WESTON, Fla., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptra, LLC, the largest value-added reseller (VAR) of Dassault Systèmes (DS) 3DEXPERIENCE Solutions in North America, will be unveiling Data Package Manager at its booth no. 225 at COE 2019, the premier Dassault Systèmes software solutions users conference and TechniFair to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, from February 24-27.

Data Package Manager is a new productivity tool designed for aerospace and automotive supply chain companies that regularly receive large packages of updated 3D product data from customers that they must process and import into their Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform environment. By automating data analysis and change documentation, this complementary data management solution allows users to quickly identify the product design changes within the package and easily process them in a controlled manner to update previously imported product data.

Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Inceptra, LLC, commented, "Inceptra is excited to be able to introduce an automation tool that will save time and money, and reduce potential errors, for our 3DEXPERIENCE build-to-print customers by facilitating the processing of reference data they receive from their own customers. Data Package Manager streamlines the revised product data import process and allows non-CAD users to load data efficiently, automatically compares the new with the previously imported data and executes the changes once approved, as well as maintains data history which allows users to track multiple data packages and properly document customer-driven changes."

About Inceptra

Headquartered in Weston, FL, with resources throughout North America, Inceptra is dedicated to Dassault Systèmes' Product portfolio, plus complementary solutions and internally developed PLM acceleration solutions. Inceptra's offerings include software, support, training and consulting services, including integration services, automation services, and key industry best practices in disciplines such as composites design. Inceptra's customers include engineering and manufacturing enterprises of all sizes across a variety of industries including aerospace, automotive, industrial equipment, consumer goods, high tech, life sciences and civil engineering.

