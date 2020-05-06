Incident Management Technology Leader Knowledge Center Is Now CORVENA

DENVER, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The incident management technology company formerly known as Knowledge Center is excited to announce it will now operate under the brand name CORVENA.

The name change reflects the company's commitment to ensure operational continuity and continuous operational readiness for clients across many industries.

CORVENA's comprehensive incident management platform, formerly ICKC or HIMS, has also been rebranded as COR, an acronym for Continuous Operational Readiness.

The COR SaaS software platform is a comprehensive software platform that enhances the continuous operational readiness (COR) of organizations, enterprises, regions or states. COR, also Latin for heart, is the central node from which clients can monitor their organization's operational pulse. The brand name CORVENA builds on the COR concept by adding the latin word VENA, which means vein or pulse. Similarly, CORVENA feeds, nourishes and informs an enterprise's ecosystem so operations don't miss a beat.

Our CORVENA brand name coincides with the release of the newest feature of the COR platform, CORinsight, which provides emergency management professionals the ability to monitor and maintain the pulse of their organization's operations from a single dashboard. CORinsight provides an enterprise a central hub to visualize operational health, understand operational threats, then respond to and recover from any critical event.

"Our COR platform absorbs information from both internal nodes within your enterprise and external data sources. Then CORinsight synthesizes this information into proactive situational intelligence on a single dashboard to empower better planning, preparation and a superior response," said Marcus J. Mollmann, CEO, CORVENA.

CORVENA's COR platform's comprehensive feature set absorbs and shares proactive situational intelligence throughout an enterprise to inform preparation, planning and response efforts. CORVENA's entire product suite now shares the COR prefix, including:

COR - provide an enterprise-wide common operating picture, improves planning and preparation and empowers a coordinated response

- provide an enterprise-wide common operating picture, improves planning and preparation and empowers a coordinated response CORinsight – provide high-level visibility and maintains the pulse of your organization's operations from a single dashboard

– provide high-level visibility and maintains the pulse of your organization's operations from a single dashboard CORbeds - automate the collection of bed census data in real-time to facilitate immediate patient transfer decisions

- automate the collection of bed census data in real-time to facilitate immediate patient transfer decisions CORpatients with STEM Mobile (System for Triage and Evacuation Management) – facilitate the tracking of transferred patients through to reunification and ensure accountability for patients throughout the continuum of care

with STEM Mobile (System for Triage and Evacuation Management) – facilitate the tracking of transferred patients through to reunification and ensure accountability for patients throughout the continuum of care CORresource - request resources from external facilities, suppliers respond to fulfill your resource requests in real-time

- request resources from external facilities, suppliers respond to fulfill your resource requests in real-time CORreport - automate the generation of documentation to ensure compliance and risk mitigation, saving 80 hours per incident

- automate the generation of documentation to ensure compliance and risk mitigation, saving 80 hours per incident CORsurvey. generate and distribute action requests requesting online survey responses to ascertain essential elements of information and other situational intelligence

generate and distribute action requests requesting online survey responses to ascertain essential elements of information and other situational intelligence CORresponder - ESAR-VHP compliant volunteer management and deployment functionality

About CORVENA

CORVENA mitigates threats to operational continuity and contains the costs of critical events by providing a common operating picture, improving coordination, streamlining workflows, and automating the generation of after-action reports and compliance documentation. Our incident management technology platform is the only mission-ready incident management product providing enterprise-wide visibility and interoperability from a comprehensive, integrated platform with a single sign-on.

CORVENA is utilized by over 19,000 active users in more than 26 U.S. states. CORVENA has supported over 380,000 emergency response incidents and has supported the treatment or transfer of over 22,000 patients.

CORVENA'S COR platform empowers our customers to:

Prepare: Surface proactive insights to identify risks, assess vulnerabilities, inform business investment and guide preparedness efforts.

Surface proactive insights to identify risks, assess vulnerabilities, inform business investment and guide preparedness efforts. Respond: Share situational intelligence throughout your enterprise to enhance decision making and influence better outcomes.

Share situational intelligence throughout your enterprise to enhance decision making and influence better outcomes. Recover: Track, request and deploy resources, personnel, facility status and available beds. Triage, treat, track and reunify patients throughout the continuum of care.

Track, request and deploy resources, personnel, facility status and available beds. Triage, treat, track and reunify patients throughout the continuum of care. Mitigate: Automate documentation and reporting saving 80 hours per incident or exercise. Comprehensive documentation in a single location ensures compliance, mitigates risk.

Call CORVENA at 800-685-0354 or visit www.corvena.com . Business hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. MT Monday-Friday.

