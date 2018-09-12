Incipio® Announces Impressive Lineup of Protective Cases for iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone XR

In celebrating the debut of iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone XR, Incipio is marking the occasion by paying homage to their most iconic cases. Improved to complement and protect Apple's latest innovations, Incipio's range of cases for the next-generation iPhones feature enhancements and updates to heritage styles that have stood the test of time.

New iPhone users will be able to experience their longtime favorite Incipio cases while benefitting from advancements including strengthened protection, enriched textures and finishes, wireless charging compatibility, and slightly slimmer forms to support the standout features of iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone XR. NGP, Stashback, Reprieve [Sport] and DualPro are among the brand's classic styles offered for the latest iPhones and feature case design refinements to protect the new glass and aluminum designs, advanced cameras, and edge-to-edge Super Retina and Liquid Retina screen displays for the latest iPhones.

Delivering heroic drop defense day after day, Incipio's lineup of impressively slim and protective cases for iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone XR include:

DualPro®– The dual-layered defender. Recognized as the original two-layer case, DualPro has a 10-year history of defending iPhones since Apple launched its first-generation iPhone in 2007. Through a shock-absorbing inner core and scratch-resistant outer shell, DualPro delivers 10-ft. drop tested military-grade protection. MSRP: $29.99 USD.

Reprieve™ [Sport] – Protection and strength. The most protective case in the Incipio collection, Reprieve [Sport] offers military-grade defense with reinforced shock-absorbing bumpers on each corner to handle drops of up to 12-feet. Ideal for accident prone iPhone users, Reprieve [Sport] delivers resilient drop protection in a slim, see-through form. MSRP: $39.99 USD.

Stashback™ – Discrete utility and protection. The Stashback Sliding Credit Card Case takes versatility one step further with a reengineered smooth slide design offering the latest iPhone users with easily accessible yet concealed storage for daily essentials. The next generation Stashback is optimized to hold up to three credit cards, I.D., or cash while offering drop protection up to 7-feet. MSRP: $39.99 USD.

NGP® – Flexible and durable. With incredible flexibility comes impressive protection. NGP is designed with a highly durable Flex 2 O™ polymer material offering stretch and tear-resistance while providing iPhone users with an enhanced grip. MSRP: $19.99.

Octane™ Pure – Low-profile adaptability. Incipio's recommended solution for users seeking durable, slim iPhone protection without taking away from its brilliant design. Octane Pure is complete with an impact absorbing bumper and raised bezel, rigid exterior, and a crystal-clear shell offering see-through protection from drops of up to 6-feet. MSRP: $29.99 USD.

feather® – Light and sleek. Ultra-light snap case offering stealth protection in a minimal design. MSRP: $24.99 USD.

Esquire Series: Carnaby – Sophisticated protection. Crafted with refined materials and clean-cut lines, Carnaby matches style for style with tailored textiles in a slim form. While complementing personal style, Carnaby also offers iPhone users with drop and screen protection through a reinforced, raised bezel surrounding the iPhone's border. MSRP: $34.99 USD.

Select Incipio cases for iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone XR are now available for purchase online at Incipio.com and includes stylish new Design Series cases.

About Incipio:

Customer focused, product centric.

Founded in Southern California in 1999, Incipio designs industry-leading technology solutions that elevates the everyday mobile experience.

Incipio's strategy begins with a commitment to customers and a passion for amazing product. Recognized for supporting virtually every mobile device, the company's product categories range from protective cases and sleeves to power and Bluetooth® enabled solutions to enhance the mobile lifestyle.

Incipio's global presence allows the company to deliver mobile device accessories and solutions to a diversified customer base quickly and efficiently. What was once a startup that grew out of a suburban garage has turned into an international powerhouse, with a wide assortment of products that reach mobile consumers everywhere technology is purchased.

