Incipio® Debuts New "GRIP" Case Available for Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G)

The Incipio Grip case focuses on security and protection through a variety of features, including a series of multidirectional grip-assists on the case's outer edge that prevent slippage in all directions. Incipio's Impact Strut technology, inspired by cutting edge tech found in sports and automotive protection systems, is incorporated to compress and shear on impact, guarding against phone damage on drops of up to 14 feet. Finally, the extended height, raised-edge bezel of the Grip provides maximum protection against screen scratches and face drops on uneven surfaces.

Additional Features Include:

Antimicrobial protection

Scratch and discoloration defenses

5G and Wireless Charging compatibility

Lifetime Warranty

Available in Black and Midnight Blue

Discover Incipio's full range of protective accessories for Google Pixel devices at Incipio.com .

Availability and Pricing:

The Incipio Grip Case is now available for purchase at select retailers nationwide, verizonwireless.com and Incipio.com for MSRP $39.99.

Incipio backs all its phone cases with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the case.

High-resolution product images of Incipio's Grip case can be found here.

Incipio is an Incipio Group Brand.

About Incipio:

Incipio creates award-winning mobile solutions designed to enrich today's digital lifestyle through innovative design and reliable device protection. Founded in 1999, Incipio was born in an Orange County, CA garage with a love of tech and a then-novel idea to create protective cases for the mobile phone. Over twenty years later, our category-leading products are a testament to our heritage and passion for enhancing our customers' everyday experiences.

About Incipio Group:

Incipio Group is a global leader in consumer technology solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, Kate Spade and Coach brands. Incipio Group has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and China.

