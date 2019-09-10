Incipio Launches Complete Range of Slim Protective Cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

The launch of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max marks a pivotal moment for Incipio and its twenty-year brand heritage of proudly delivering reliably protective solutions for every generation of Apple's revolutionary devices, even before the first iPhone with cases for iPod.

To celebrate the occasion, Incipio is paying homage to their most iconic and established case, DualPro, with a 20th anniversary clear holographic edition, DualPro® Platinum. Exclusively available for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

In addition to DualPro Platinum, Incipio is offering customers a full line of slim protective cases with distinct features, textures and fresh colors to fit every lifestyle while keeping iPhone 11 safe and secure. The lineup includes:

Aerolite™ – Ready for Impact.

Drop-tested to protect against drops of up to 11 feet, Aerolite is Incipio's most protective case yet, intelligently designed with FortiCore™. Aerolite features strategically contoured, reinforced shock absorbing corners while its rippled interior design disperses force and provides cushioning.

Available in Black/Clear, Clear/Clear and Sea Blue/Frost. MSRP: $39.99 USD .

NGP® Pure – Ultra-slim. Ultra-flexible.

With incredible flexibility comes impressive protection. NGP Pure's translucent shock-absorbing polymer is stretch and tear resistant while its slim flexible material provides iPhone users with an enhanced grip - plus 5 feet of drop protection.

Available Clear, Sea Blue, Red, Blue Haven and Black colors. MSRP: $19.99 USD .

DualPro® – The original dual-layer case.

Through a shock-absorbing inner core and scratch-resistant outer shell, DualPro provides iPhone users with reliable 10-ft. drop tested military-grade protection without the bulk.

Available in Platinum, Black/Black, Iridescent Rose Gold/Frost, Iridescent Red/Black, Iridescent Midnight Blue and Clear options. MSRP: $29.99 USD .

Stashback 2.0 – Utility and protection. Maximized.

Stashback 2.0 takes versatility one step further with a smooth sliding design offering the latest iPhone users with easily accessible yet concealed storage for daily essentials. Stashback is built to hold up to three credit cards, I.D. or cash while offering drop protection up to 7 feet.

Available in Blue and Black colors in October. MSRP: $39.99 USD

Incipio's new DualPro Platinum, DualPro, NGP Pure and Aerolite cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are all available for purchase today on Incipio.com.

About Incipio:

Founded in Southern California in 1999, Incipio® designs industry-leading technology solutions that elevates the everyday mobile experience.

Incipio's strategy begins with a commitment to customers and a passion for amazing product. Recognized for supporting virtually every mobile device, the company's product categories range from protective cases and sleeves to power and Bluetooth® enabled solutions to enhance the mobile lifestyle.

Incipio's global presence allows the company to deliver mobile device accessories and solutions to a diversified customer base quickly and efficiently. What was once a startup that grew out of a suburban garage has turned into an international powerhouse, with a wide assortment of products that reach mobile consumers everywhere technology is purchased.

