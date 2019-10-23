INclave Live-Work-Play Campus Completed

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steaven Jones Development Company and Creative Office Properties are pleased to announce the completion of INclave, a dynamic live-work-play campus in the Marina Arts District of Marina del Rey, California. Located at 4061-4065 Glencoe Avenue, INclave comprises 65,000 square feet of tech savvy, amenity- rich creative office space in three buildings, 49 luxury residential units for lease and café called Ten by Bar Nine.

Designed by noted architects Gustaf Soderbergh and Peter Petraglia of VTBS, INclave combines an attractive mid-century modern/industrial design with numerous amenities shared by the tenants. Ten by Bar Nine provides the café and catering services. On the second-floor mezzanine, there is a well-equipped gym and yoga studio with adjacent terrace; a business center with several meeting rooms and a quiet work area; and a lounge with a kitchen, TV area, pool table, and more. In the secured HUB area, features include: a large pool and spa; a covered pavilion area with outdoor fireplace, comfortable seating and flat screen TVs; a large outdoor community table adjacent to BBQs and a parking area for food trucks; an area for lawn games; an open space with tables and chairs and room for early morning Tai Chi classes; a large wood and concrete bleacher for outdoor meetings or movie nights; a secured dog play area is nearby.

"In today's competitive employment environment, companies are looking for quality, safe, healthy work environments in order to attract and retain the best talent. INclave offers not only that, but also an exciting, forward-thinking community where people can live and work in harmony. Imagine: no commute!" said Lawry Meister, President and CEO of Steaven Jones Development Company.

The 65,000 sq. ft. of spec-built creative office space is ready for tenant's wiring, furniture and easy move-in. It features 20' high ceilings, abundant natural light, polished concrete floors, skylights, operable windows, open attractive kitchen areas adjacent to private patio areas and private restrooms. Tenants can contract for up to 3 gigabytes of internet speed. New tenants include Innovid, a global video marketing platform company and Emerge, an augmented virtual reality company:

We moved to LA from Silicon Valley because we are excited about the diversity in LA and the possibility of building a more inclusive ecosystem. My co-founders and I saw the same passion at SJDC and fell in love with the vision of INclave of hosting the next generation of world changing companies… As we're building the future of human communication, especially in the home, we are extremely particular about design and spaces, and the space SJDC has built at INclave is not 10x better, but 100x better than any other space we've seen in LA. – Sly Lee, CEO of Emerge (Soon-to-be INclave Tenant)

INclave also has 49 high-end residential units, located on the 3rd, 4th and 5th floors. There are large outdoor seating areas on the 3rd and 5th floors. INclave residences are an ideal mix of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom units with open floorplans, wood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, washer/dryers, operable windows and abundant natural light. Almost half of the units also have gas fireplaces, and every unit has a private balcony, with large balconies on most of the 5th floor. With more than 50% of the units leased, the building is filling up quickly!

At the front of the property, INclave has a Ten by Bar Nine café, opening in January 2020, will feature a 2,160 sq. ft. café, serving breakfast, lunch and a light dinner fare. Located along busy Glencoe Avenue, the café has 22' high ceilings and concrete floors and is adjacent to an attractive patio seating area with a fountain. Prominent signage is available.

INclave has 282 parking spaces: five surface spaces and 277 parking spaces in a subterranean AUTOParkit TM System, an automated parking system designed and installed by Dasher Lawless. The System features three Load Bays that allow tenants and their visitors a convenient location to drop off their cars. The System then stores them on two subterranean levels, which means no time wasted searching for parking and no risk of break-ins or dings from other drivers' vehicles. The System quickly retrieves the car upon demand with a wait time of no more than three minutes, and delivers it to the designated Load Bay. Also available are long-term bike storage, surfboard/kayak storage and personal storage units. There are 10 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in the System: simply plug your car into the pallet provided and your car will arrive re-charged when you retrieve it. INclave has a large back-up generator, so the System will continue to operate in the event of a power outage.

Located in the Marina Arts district, INclave is within walking distance to numerous restaurants, shopping, movie theaters, grocery stores and health and beauty facilities. It is centrally located between Santa Monica, Playa Vista, Culver City and within biking distance to the Marina and the Pacific Ocean. The 90 freeway, which connects to the 405 freeway, is two blocks away and LAX is only a seven minute drive.

