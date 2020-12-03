Incline Insurance Group Strengthens Board of Directors with Addition of Two Industry Veterans

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline Insurance Group , the premier program insurance market services firm, today announced the addition of two industry veterans to its Board of Directors; Kent Sullivan and Patrick L. Brockett, PhD. The addition of Commissioner Sullivan and Dr. Brockett will help Incline deliver on its mission of providing the most effective and proficient environment for its partners by actively managing insurance programs with a diligent focus on underwriting, claims and enterprise risk.

Kent Sullivan joined Incline's Board of Directors on December 1. He brings over 35 years of legal experience, having most recently served as the Texas Commissioner of Insurance overseeing the 7th largest insurance market in the world.

Sullivan was appointed as the head of the Texas Department of Insurance by Governor Greg Abbott in Oct. 2017 to lead the agency's modernization strategy and organizational restructuring efforts. He created advanced and expedited processes in complaint resolution and agent licensing and grew the agency's online licensing application capabilities for the past three years.

Sullivan stepped down from the role this past September to return to the private sector. Prior to this role, Sullivan served as a justice on the Texas Court of Appeals, a state district court judge, and the First Assistant Attorney General for the Texas Office of the Attorney General. After leaving the Court of Appeals, Sullivan joined the Texas law firm Jackson Walker as a partner where he practiced until his nomination as Texas Commissioner of Insurance in 2017.

Dr. Patrick Brockett joined Incline's Board of Directors earlier this year. Dr. Brockett has taught and done research in the fields of risk, insurance, and actuarial science for almost thirty years. He currently holds the Gus S. Wortham Memorial Chair in Risk Management and Insurance in the Department of Information, Risk, and Operations Management at the University of Texas at Austin. In this role, he is the director of the risk management program and the director of the Center for Risk Management and Insurance Research at the University.

Prior to this role, he served as the director of the actuarial science program at the University. He is the former director of the Center for Cybernetic Studies and is a fellow of several institutes, including the Institute of Risk Management, the Institute of Mathematical Statistics, a fellow of the American Statistical Association among other organizations. He is listed as one of the top ten most published researchers in the world in the seventy-five-year history of the Journal of Risk and Insurance on risk management and insurance. He further served as editor of the Journal of Risk and Insurance for nine years. Dr. Brockett has published four books and over 130 scientific research papers. He received his PhD in mathematics in 1975 from the University of California at Irvine, California.

"We are proud to have Commissioner Sullivan and Dr. Brockett join our company's Board of Directors," said Chris McClellan, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Incline Insurance Group. "Their industry experience and knowledge will further bolster our company's ability to deliver elevated insurance services and expertise to our clients."

Click here to learn more about Incline P&C Insurance Group.

About Incline Insurance Group

Bringing over 75 years of combined industry experience, Incline Insurance Group is the premier program insurance market services firm. Privately owned and operated with an exclusive focus on the program insurance market, the executive team's experience and expertise combined with effective underwriting discipline and risk management provides each client with various platforms and associated services to meet almost any need in the industry. Partnering with a team that has a wealth of experience and the financial strength is critical when choosing the right program carrier. Incline brings those qualifications and more. Key services include active program management, disciplined underwriting process, actuarial, legal and regulatory analysis, risk management, reinsurance expertise and economic alignment. Founded in 2019, Incline has a team of over 40 employees; headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in Dallas, TX, Fort Worth, TX and Greenwich, CT. To learn more about Incline Insurance Group, visit: https://inclinepc.com/

SOURCE Incline Insurance Group

Related Links

https://inclinepc.com

