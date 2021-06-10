Inclusive Streaming Service, Fearless, Goes Global

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fearless, the streaming service known for inclusive movies and shows has announced that it is now available globally. The news marks a massive opportunity for inclusive storytelling as Fearless showcases under-represented and marginalized voices including LGBTQ, BIPoC, and people with disabilities.



The independent media company founded by Canadian filmmakers Deanna Widmeyer and Matkai Burmaster with team members in LA, NYC, and Auckland. The service is 4 years old and has found success in a saturated market by providing unique content with unwavering values.



The company's CEO and Co-Founder, Deanna Widmeyer is especially thrilled about the expansion. "We're so excited to be reaching a larger audience after hearing so much positive feedback about our service," Widmeyer says. "Going global was the next natural step for us and we can't wait to see more people all over the world enjoying Fearless."



The streaming service's claim to fame is their Perspectives feature which makes it easy to find inclusive content. Co-Founder Matkai Burmaster is passionate about making media more diverse. "Inclusivity is so incredibly important," he explains. "Hollywood systematically excludes queer, BIPoC, disabled and other minority voices, so we believe it our duty to ensure that these stories are given a space to truly thrive. It is for this reason that over 95% of the content you see on Fearless isn't available on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, or other major services - they just aren't showing these diverse and inclusive movies & shows."



The service also offers an opportunity for filmmakers of all walks of life to get their work seen and monetized. Fearless works with independent filmmakers giving them a platform to reach more audience members and level the playing field amongst big Hollywood blockbusters with larger budgets.



"When we started this platform we were looking for ways to showcase our own films, we didn't see a platform for the niche that we were creating for, so we created the service too," Widmeyer says. "It's important to us as filmmakers ourselves to help other creators not only monetize their work, but gain valuable feedback from diverse audiences to go forth and improve their craft."



The streaming service can be accessed via any browser globally. In addition, an app for Fire TV is arriving in the coming months with apps for Apple TV and Roku to follow. Users in the US & Canada can also access Fearless on iOS and Android. Access to mobile apps will expand to more countries in 2022. Content availability varies by region.



The service costs $7.99 USD per month with a 14-day free trial. New members can sign up and start watching at https://watch.fearless.li. To celebrate the launch, use promo code "GLOBAL" to get 25% off (offer expires July 31, 2021).



