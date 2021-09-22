Inclusivv Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2021 Presenting Company

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inclusivv announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 400-plus applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to present at Venture Atlanta 2021 to be held October 20-21. For 14 years, the annual conference has been selecting the most promising tech companies and bringing in top investment firms from across the nation to hear them pitch. Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 500 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, serving the needs of the region's vibrant tech community.

"After organizing conferences in Atlanta for five years, I realized that meaningful change doesn't come from monologues, it comes from dialogues," said Jenn Graham, CEO, Inclusivv. "I looked around and there were no tools that made it easy to facilitate small-group structured conversations, at scale. So I built one. Presenting at Venture Atlanta provides me the opportunity to share the mission of Inclusivv with an audience that can help me scale it across larger audiences."

Inclusivv was built to provide companies, communities and individuals with the tools and skills needed to navigate challenging and important topics with confidence. The company provides the tools and skills needed to navigate challenging and important topics so leaders know exactly what to say, how to facilitate, and how to build a sense of belonging, hope and action. Its technology makes it easy to scale these small-group conversations so that thousands of people can engage in these topics and feel heard.

"Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in our tech ecosystem," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. "We again set a new record with over 400 applicants for Venture Atlanta Momentum 2021—it's our most competitive year ever and reflects yet another raising of the bar in terms of presenter quality."

This year's Venture Atlanta will be held in person with a limited number of tickets available and will also be offered online for those who wish to tune in virtually. For those attending in person, Venture Atlanta is back with its always-great sessions, company presentations, networking opportunities, and outdoor dinner events.

Building off last year's successful virtual model, Venture Atlanta's online experience offers a high-production-quality option that mirrors the benefits of the live conference. Virtual attendees can connect with others at the conference, set up one-on-one meetings, stroll the virtual show floor, watch pitches in real-time, and use features like live chat and audience polling. Each ticket purchased provides attendees with on-demand access to all Venture Atlanta pitches and content for a full year.

Invesco is this year's premier sponsor, with Mailchimp and Stax as presenting sponsors. Venture Atlanta will conclude with Atlanta Startup Battle, in which the top five ASB companies will pitch on stage against one another to win a $100,000 investment.

To learn more about Inclusivv, visit Inclusivv.co. For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event, or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org.

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 500 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG).

For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit our blog.

About Inclusivv

Inclusivv makes it easy for top brands, communities, and individuals to ignite change through guided conversations. We provide the tools needed to navigate challenging and important topics with confidence, including structured questions, facilitator guides, and action plans. Our customers never walk into a conversation without knowing exactly what to say, how to lead, and how to end with hope, empathy and action. We believe that lifting up every voice is the only way to co-create a more inclusive and sustainable world.

