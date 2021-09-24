INCO Commercial Realty Inc. Lists First to Market Heavy Industrial Manufacturing Space in Long Beach

In an effort to reduce manufacturing cost and strengthen its market position, TAG has decided to move its Long Beach manufacturing initiatives to its Mexicali production facility. This move has opened a unique opportunity for taking over and repurposing their space. According to the listing potential uses include, but are not limited to, manufacturing, warehousing, cannabis, port related businesses, and more. Please note all uses are subject to the City of Long Beach zoning regulations. This listing is being managed and brokered by Jay Price and Bill Townsend of INCO Commercial.