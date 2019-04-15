Incognito Cartel Gets Edgy with Third CD Release "Cold Moon"

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville based indie band Incognito Cartel returns to their edgy Americana jangle pop roots, while still pushing the envelope on their genre with the release of their third album, "Cold Moon." The 9 song album is slated for worldwide release by Woodcraft Music on Thursday, April 18, along with a CD release party performance at 8:00 pm that evening at Twin Kegs II in Nashville, TN.

Incognito Cartel (L-R): Don Gaylord, Terri Templeman, Tom Templeman, Frank Larkin, Steve Rempis Incognito Cartel (L-R): Don Gaylord, Terri Templeman, Tom Templeman, Steve Rempis, Frank Larkin

"Cold Moon" keeps an anchor in its edgy roots with songs such as "Mexico," "My Heart Belongs to You," "Sometimes I Don't Love Me Too," and "Weatherman Says", and pushes the envelope with songs like the sinister "ICUCUCME", the Stones-influenced "Barely See the Road," and the heartbreaking title track "Cold Moon."

Americana jangle pop is not the genre you expect from a Nashville TN-based band; and retro rockers Incognito Cartel make it very clear from the first downbeat that they are not your run of the mill Music Row group. From their eye-opening 2016 debut CD "In a World Upside Down" through their melodic 2018 sophomore album "Last Bus Stop," their sound has spread across the USA and is finding homes in Canada, Ireland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, and with a surprisingly large fan base in Brazil. The new "Cold Moon" album will satisfy the request for more great music from Incognito Cartel's widespread fan base.

Incognito Cartel's unique and refreshing uptempo style is heavily influenced from the great early '60s bands such as the early Beatles, Byrds, Hollies, Animals, and the '80s jangle pop of Tom Petty. The largely up-tempo songs are flavored with jangly guitars, '60s retro keyboards, and hypnotic 2, 3, and 4 part harmonies that are also reminiscent of The Band and the Eagles.

The band just finished headlining 3 shows at the iconic Bloomin' Arts Festival in Cullman, AL, and are set to perform the following shows in April and May:

Sunday, April 14, 6:30 pm at Commodore Grille, Nashville, TN

Thursday, April 18, 8:00 pm, CD Release at Twin Kegs II, Nashville, TN

Saturday, April 27, stage 22 at St. Jude Marathon (all day event), Nashville, TN

Sunday, May 12, 7:00 pm at Commodore Grille, Nashville, TN

Saturday, May 18, 7:30 pm at Copper Vault, Springfield, TN

Incognito Cartel is the brainchild of songwriters/guitarists Tom Templeman and Steve Rempis, who formed the group after years of being solo indie songwriter/artists. They were quickly joined by Tom's wife, veteran bassist Terri Templeman, and mutual friend, keyboardist/songwriter Don Gaylord. The newest member, drummer Frank Larkin, is an enthusiastic and welcome addition to the band lineup.

For more information on Incognito Cartel:

website: www.incognitocartel.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/incognitocartel/

Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/incognitocartel

Bandcamp: https://incognitocartel.bandcamp.com/releases

FOR INQUIRIES /OR / ACCESS TO THE FULL CD FOR REVIEW /OR / TO SCHEDULE AN INTERVIEW CONTACT: Woodcraft Music Tom Templeman, 212477@email4pr.com (615) 477-4401

SOURCE Woodcraft Music