InComm Acquires Hallmark Business Connections, Enhances Employee Engagement Offerings

"Hallmark Business Connections has built on the iconic Hallmark greeting card brand to empower companies with the means to create personalized incentive programs that recognize employees for dedication to their organization," said Brooks Smith, CEO of InComm. "By combining this business with InComm's existing loyalty and incentives solutions, we are able to offer an unprecedented level of technology and expertise that will help companies create the most engaging incentive programs possible."

InComm's strengthened loyalty and incentives division will be dedicated to providing member-centric management tools for B2C, B2B and employee incentive programs. The acquisition of Hallmark Business Connections reinforces InComm's transition from specializing in the delivery of stored value rewards to providing a comprehensive suite of end-to-end services for incentive programs. Additionally, with the industry's largest portfolio of gift cards, InComm is uniquely positioned to help companies offer their employees the broadest selection of incentives and rewards.

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 369 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

Media Contacts:

Nilce Piccinini

Corporate Marketing Communications Manager

InComm

404-935-0377

npiccinini@incom.com

Anthony Popiel

Dalton Agency

404-876-1309

apopiel@daltonagency.com

SOURCE InComm

Related Links

http://www.incomm.com

