InComm expands into lottery industry with Linq3 Technologies acquisition

"By incorporating Linq3's pioneering lottery products and solutions with our expansive national retail and payments network, we collectively will be able to deliver new product solutions to create experiences that will engage the consumer – right at the retailer's point of sale," said Brooks Smith, InComm founder and CEO. "We are excited to add Linq3's innovative capabilities and proprietary technology to our portfolio of products and services. This transaction brings us an experienced management team with a great deal of industry knowledge that can be leveraged to transform and grow lottery business across North America."

To complement the acquisition, InComm has already begun integrations with the largest central gaming system vendors in the U.S. and plans to shortly launch a robust suite of lottery products and solutions to its retailers, including point of sale-activated draw games, prize payouts and validations, and prepaid state lottery gift cards.

Tom Spiegel, CEO of Linq3 said, "Today, state lotteries face many challenges tied to retailer expansion, new player acquisition, and product innovation in an increasingly digital world. Through InComm's acquisition of Linq3, state lotteries will now have the ability to reach more players through new and current retailers, retailers can realize more revenue by driving new consumer traffic to their locations, and lottery players will benefit from easy, simple and new ways to purchase and play lottery products."

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 369 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

About Linq3 Technologies

Today's busy consumers often feel they don't have time to purchase and play lottery games. That's why Linq3 provides faster, more convenient and secure ways to play and win on-the-go. Linq3 is a U.S based innovation and technology company focused on transforming the Lottery industry. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Linq3 designs, builds and markets state-of-the-art products and solutions for traditional and digital lottery gameplay.

Linq3 holds regulatory approvals and state licenses that allow it to generate and distribute lottery tickets through a proprietary technology platform. This platform uses existing point of sale (POS) devices at major retailers across the United States.

Media Contacts:

