InComm Healthcare Expands Its Reach and Marks Significant Milestone

The OTC Network Product Suite, including the OTC Supplemental Benefit Card and Incentive & Rewards Card, is powered by InComm's proprietary payment technology, the InComm Healthcare Payment Platform. This state-of-the-art technology allows health plans to take advantage of diverse product catalogs that direct their members to spend incentive funds on pre-approved products at retailers nationwide.

Over 60,000 retail locations accept InComm Healthcare's OTC Network, including national retailers and independent pharmacies, and more than 270 healthcare programs are currently offering these benefit cards to their plan members.

"Our rapid growth is a result of our industry-leading Healthcare Payment Platform, which allows us to offer restricted-spend catalogs that meet behavior modification goals and governmental requirements," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm. "Additionally, our vast retail network brings our OTC Network Product Suite within 5 miles of 89 percent of the covered population, giving plan members convenient locations to use their incentive funds."

In addition to giving members the ability to use their incentive funds easily, each OTC Network product includes significant benefits to the health plan, like the ability to recapture unspent incentive dollars, track member spending and offer members access to premium healthcare discount programs.

"With the competitive pressures in the healthcare industry, health plans are increasingly looking for solutions to engage their membership," Parlotto said. "Our OTC Network Product Suite is a proven way to do this by allowing easy access to incentive funds, allowing members to experience the full value of their plan."

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 366 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the prepaid and payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

