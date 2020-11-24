InComm Payments Acquires Todo Cartões, One of Brazil's Leading Gift Card Processors

ATLANTA and SÃO PAULO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a leading global payments technology company, today announced that it has acquired Todo Cartões, one of Brazil's main closed-loop gift card processors. The acquisition will grow InComm Payments' presence in the country by enabling the processing and distribution of closed-loop gift cards.

Todo Cartões has an established presence in Brazil, offering a closed-loop digital and physical gift card processing platform for retailers and bulk gift card purchasing for corporate incentives.

InComm Payments entered the Brazilian market nearly a decade ago. Ever since, it has partnered with the country's leading convenience, pharmacy, book and electronics store chains, expanding its presence to more than 4,500 points of sale.

"This acquisition positions us to process and distribute closed-loop gift cards for some of the greatest retailers in the country," said Ricardo Olivieri, Country Manager for Brazil at InComm Payments. "The gift and prepaid cards market in Brazil has been growing at a double-digit rate annually*, and we're now equipped to better serve it."

"We're very excited to join forces with InComm Payments to grow in this market, which is new and exciting to Brazilian consumers," said João Espíndola CEO, Todo Cartões. "We expect to create a one-stop-shop for retailers on all things gift card and incentives related."

*Source: Abecs (Brazilian Association of Cards and Services).

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.



