InComm Payments Grows Data Processing Operations in Georgia, Collaborates with Georgia Department of Economic Development to Strengthen State's Position as FinTech Innovation Hub

With the surge of new FinTech solutions and programs, InComm Payments is expanding its Columbus facility to support customer service and help ensure regulatory compliance and fraud prevention of new FinTech products and services as they are developed. The IT Global Command Center in Atlanta will house a cross-functional team of both security and IT professionals who will monitor transaction activity to proactively address system needs and its cybersecurity stance as situations are ever-evolving.

"Nearly 70% of all payment transactions are processed in Georgia, particularly by companies in the Atlanta area, which has earned the region the nickname 'Transaction Alley,'" said Bob Skiba, Executive Vice President, Regulatory and Government Affairs at InComm Payments.

"This accomplishment is made possible by the continued dedication of GDEcD and local companies that have fostered a strong spirit of innovation within the state's FinTech community," said Michael Parlotto, Vice President of Emerging Technology and head of Go Studio. "We are proud to do our part to uphold this legacy, as we did earlier this year with the opening of Go Studio."

Go Studio is an innovation hub utilizing emerging technology to research and develop proofs-of-concept for customer-centric products and solutions. Based in InComm Payments' Atlanta headquarters, the studio is currently exploring applications for blockchain, artificial intelligence, voice assistants and more. The studio is also collaborating with Georgia-based colleges and universities, such as Kennesaw State University, to provide local students with opportunities to participate in the ideation and implementation of emerging technology solutions. InComm Payments was one of the first sponsors of the Georgia Fintech Academy of the University System of Georgia, which facilitates partnerships with most Georgia-based public institutions and the University System of Georgia's Apprenticeship Program.

A delegation led by Pat Wilson, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and Gary Black, Commissioner of Agriculture for the state of Georgia, safely visited Go Studio and the IT Global Command Center in July 2020 to discuss potential applications of the latest FinTech innovations in support of local industries and businesses.

"InComm Payments continues to invest in Georgia, and we are grateful for their focus on innovation and their support for growing the future of FinTech and the workforce needed to support it," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "As is the case for so many of our Georgia industries, our FinTech leaders are interested in advancing the future to benefit all. InComm Payments is at the top of that list."

Georgia FinTech companies generate a combined annual revenue of more than $72 billion. For more information on Georgia's technology industries, visit www.georgia.org/industries/technology.

For more information on Go Studio and how to connect with its team on potential projects, visit www.gostudio.io.

For more information on InComm Payments, visit www.incommpayments.com.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

