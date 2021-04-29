InComm Payments Launches TheGiftCardShop.com, a Full Service Digital Gift Card Mall

The user-friendly website will feature digital gift cards from more than 100 brands, including network-branded cards (Visa, Mastercard and American Express®) and cards from well-known retail, restaurant, entertainment, apparel, home goods, sports and travel brands, including multi-store gift cards. Among the brands featured are national retailers such as Darden® Restaurants, Delta, GameStop, Lowe's, Macy's and PlayStation Store.

TheGiftCardShop.com powers the quick delivery of digital gift cards to the recipient's email address. In addition to the wide variety of brands, gift-givers will be able to choose between denominations ranging from $5 up to $500, depending on the gift card brand. They'll also have the option to select occasion-specific designs and accentuate the delivery with a personal message. And by the end of 2021, the site will begin offering delivery of physical gift cards to recipients' mailing addresses.

"We're excited to launch this hub to support consumers' gifting needs," said Adam Brault, Senior Vice President, Financial Services, at InComm Payments. "The site will feature our brand partners in a convenient, accessible way that will meet consumer demand for digital options and instant redemption for recipients."

InComm Payments' 2020 Gift Card Research found that online channels as destinations to purchase gift cards increased (by as high as 22% for network-branded cards), a trend that coincided with consumers focusing on e-commerce. Likewise, 44% of gift card shoppers said they are more interested in giving and receiving digital cards now than in the past.

To further enhance the user experience, American Express, Visa and Mastercard gift cards will be loadable to a mobile wallet, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, in just a few easy steps. This feature makes it easier, faster, and more secure for the recipient to pay for purchases virtually everywhere contactless payments are accepted.

The mobile wallet platforms use a token service in which each transaction is authorized with a one-time, unique, dynamic security code to ensure transaction security. Customers will have access to advanced wallet-based security and authentication systems to approve payments.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

