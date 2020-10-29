InControl Medical LLC to Launch Regulation D (506c) for Significant Marketing Campaign

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InControl Medical LLC, of Brookfield, WI, has announced this week that they intend to offer the opportunity to invest in their next growth initiative. With more than 50 patents issued, and over 170,000 customers, InControl manufactures a range of unique devices delivering a 90% cure rate to women suffering from urinary and fecal incontinence without the use of pads, pills, implants, or surgeries.

In a statement Monday, Herschel Peddicord, President and CEO of InControl Medical said, "People can't buy your products if they don't know about them. Our intention is to launch a significant marketing effort to reach the 70 million or more women in America living with these issues. They need to know that there is an easy to use at home device to resolve the problem."

With the global incontinence market expected to top 15bn by 2025, InControl Medical looks to capitalize on its current leadership status in a high growth sector. According to Transparency Market Research, "InControl Medical is the market leader in electrical stimulation devices for the treatment of all types of urinary incontinence, both in males and females."

"Our products are meant to empower everyday women. If you aren't a sufferer yourself, the statistics say someone you care about suffers with bladder leakage, and they don't have to," said Peddicord. "We are the only device manufacturer with an FDA cleared, at home product, to eliminate urinary and fecal incontinence, and our performance guarantee is the only one like it in the industry." With a 10-year track record, and a corporate mission to "eliminate urinary and fecal incontinence as a factor in women's lives," this move opens the door for investors to join InControl Medical in that mission.

Learn more about InControl Medical, and this opportunity at: www.incontrolmedical.com/investors

Contact the CEO Herschel Peddicord for any questions:

[email protected]

262-327-9761

The statements above are for informational purposes only and do not constitute an "offer" or a "solicitation of an offer" to sell securities. Such an offer or solicitation of an offer can only be made through the Company's private placement memorandum. The Company's membership units have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws nor the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, in each case in reliance upon exemptions from such registration provided by the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Regulation D Rule 506(c) and the comparable exemptions from registration provided by other applicable securities laws. As a result, the Company's private placement memorandum is not required to comply with specific disclosure requirements that apply to registration under the Securities Act. Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other regulatory authority has passed upon the merits of, or given its approval to, the Company's common membership units, the terms of the Company's private placement, or the accuracy or completeness of the Company's private placement memorandum or any offering materials. The Company's common membership units offered by the Company's private placement memorandum are restricted securities subject to specific restrictions on transferability and resale, are highly illiquid and are subject to significant risk. Investors should not assume they will be able to resell the Company's common membership units and investors must be able to bear the risk of loss of their entire investment. Only accredited investors, as defined under applicable securities laws, will be allowed to purchase the Company's common membership units, which for natural persons, are investors who meet certain minimum annual income or net worth thresholds or other requirements.

