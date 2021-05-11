Incora™ Opens New Global Corporate Headquarters in Fort Worth

"Our new headquarters is more than a building; it is the commitment that Incora is making to customers, suppliers, employees and community," said Incora chief executive officer David Coleal. "We are celebrating this important milestone because the new headquarters is a symbol that we are one company and one Incora, bringing together our unique capabilities for our customers and suppliers across the globe."

Mayor Betsy Price attended the headquarters opening celebration and stated, "We're delighted to welcome Incora's expanded presence to Fort Worth and we look forward to the company's community involvement."

Brandom Gengelbach, president and chief executive officer of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce also attended the event. He noted, "Fort Worth is a dynamic city by nature, fueled by a vibrant business community. Incora's expansion is a direct testament to that and positions the company for continued success and future growth here."

Consolidating Fort Worth-area offices and assets is part of a global plan to combine two legacy companies, Wesco Aircraft and Pattonair, into one Incora. The integration creates efficiencies, encourages collaboration, and leverages growth in all regions. Incora's executive leadership team will be centered in Fort Worth, bringing them together and reinforcing Incora's collaborative approach.

About Incora

Incora is a leading provider of innovative supply chain management solutions. Beginning with a strong foundation in aerospace and defense, Incora also utilizes its supply chain expertise to serve industrial manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and beyond. Incora incorporates itself into its customers' businesses, managing all aspects of supply chain from procurement and inventory management to logistics and on-site customer services to support their broader operations. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, please visit incora.com.

SOURCE Incora