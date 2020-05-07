Incorporate Massage Announces Rebrand to Zenovate

SALT LAKE CITY, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Incorporate Massage, the leader in corporate massage, announced today the completion of a full rebrand to Zenovate. This comprehensive rebrand accompanies the company's release of a new platform providing stress management solutions to meet today's workplace needs.

The new brand reflects Zenovate's intentional shift from services into technology. Zenovate's platform provides actionable data insights to organizations, empowering companies to improve employee well-being, morale, and engagement. The new brand represents their future-focused, technology-centric business approach, while keeping the company's origin in wellness and stress management apparent.

"We always planned to expand our offerings, but with today's emerging business needs due to COVID-19 we chose to accelerate our timeline so we could continue to serve our clients during these challenging times," said Amelia Wilcox, CEO of Zenovate. "Our mission hasn't changed at all; we're still the easiest way to bring stress management into the workplace."

While Zenovate will focus its efforts on virtual stress-relief for now, it will continue to provide onsite services once it is safe to do so. Until then, the company is excited to offer virtual interactive, one-on-one and group stress management sessions to companies across the globe. With over 1,200 practitioners on the platform, Zenovate's powerful stress-relieving tools are available to every employee—whether in-office or online.

"We've spent a lot of time talking to clients and it's apparent that employers are focused on their employees' well-being more now than ever before," said Paul Shin, CRO at Zenovate. "These resources offer employers a way to better care for their teams, and we're proud to provide companies that ability."

Visit www.zenovate.com to learn more about the company's virtual stress management solution.

About Zenovate

Zenovate provides the easiest way to understand and reduce employee stress. The company's platform gives actionable insights to thousands of organizations globally, empowering companies to improve wellbeing, morale, and engagement. With over 1,200 practitioners on the platform, Zenovate's powerful stress-relieving tools are available to every employee - anytime, anywhere.

