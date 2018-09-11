Incorporate Massages Announces Seed Funding Oversubscribed at 112% of Goal

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Incorporate Massage, the leader in onsite corporate massage and wellness, has announced closing its seed round of financing with an oversubscribed commitment of $635K. The funding round was led by Park City Angels, who's portfolio includes other high-growth organizations, such as Chargeback, Radiate Media, and Zaniac. Park City Angels has a stringent investment criteria, and organizations who receive funding from the group must show a strong management team, market opportunity, competitive advantage, and more. Additional participants included the Salt Lake City Angels and Reno Investment Group.

Incorporate Massage received $200K from ArkusNexus and was recently awarded a $100K grant from the State of Utah for the company's on demand platform.

This on demand platform, recently developed by Incorporate Massage, is the first and only one currently available for corporate massage. The purpose of this technology is to make make the complicated process of bringing office massage to a company's employees a streamlined and automated process. Using Incorporate Massage's software, clients are able to use a self-service platform to hire as many massage therapists as they need for a company wellness event, such as an employee appreciation day. This software allows clients to specify the number of massage therapists to hire, how long massages should be, along with the date, time, and location, as well as any special instructions massage therapists will need.

By building the on-demand technology that consumers have come to expect from service companies, Incorporate Massage joins the ranks of companies such as Lyft and TaskEasy, which have built their own software platforms to provide the services their customers are looking for.

"Incorporate Massage is the rare combination of a huge opportunity with significant early traction," said Craig Earnshaw, of Park City Angels. "Amelia is an exceptional entrepreneur who has a clear vision of the future and how to be a leader in the corporate wellness space. She's brought together a team that deeply cares about the business, each other, and mostly importantly, the clients. All of us at Park City Angels are excited to see where she can take this company and are pleased to have taken part in this offering."

This funding round will be used to continue to develop the company's software, to recruit high level executives, and to further Incorporate Massage's expansion into new markets. The company currently operates in over 70 market areas including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Philadelphia, and is continually opening new locations each quarter.

"It's very encouraging," CEO and founder Amelia Wilcox said. "Knowing that we are being backed by such an incredible and experienced group of investors is just further proof that we've hit on a service that companies are looking for. Closing out this funding round over our goal gives us even more opportunities to expand and improve."

About Incorporate Massage

Founded in 2010, Incorporate Massage is the leader in onsite corporate massage. With hundreds of massage therapists working in more than 70 North American markets, Incorporate Massage helps companies boost employee morale, reduce worker injury, and improve recruiting and retention of top talent. The company's wellness app, which is the only on-demand platform for corporate massage, allows businesses to instantly book a workplace massage service at their own convenience. Incorporate Massage has provided onsite massage services to organizations such as Intel, Google, Apple, Verizon, Entrata, and Clearlink.

