Incorporating the Mediterranean Diet into Your Lifestyle 5

Executive Chef and Brand Ambassador for Olive Oils from Spain, Seamus Mullen, rethought his relationship with food in 2007 due to health issues. "Without a doubt, I'm a huge advocate for the Mediterranean diet and lifestyle. Olive oil is fundamental to the Mediterranean diet and I've integrated it into my life on a daily basis," Mullen says. However, the Mediterranean diet doesn't stop at the incorporation of olive oil, as Mullen has also, "gone on to completely change my diet over the last 8 years, removing refined carbs, sugar and focusing on healthy fats, proteins and vegetables."

Mullen created the following recipes that showcase the staple ingredients of the Mediterranean diet, starring the rich flavor of olive oil:

The purpose of the Olive Oil World Tour is to make the virtues of olive oils, specifically from the European Union, known to Americans. This includes showing how easy it is to incorporate the ingredient, known as "liquid gold," into their daily lives. With an unpredictable world, diners can take this time to make recipes, taste-test, and learn more about Olive Oils from Spain. Spain is the main producer and marketer of Olive Oil in the world and a leader in the implementation of the most demanding quality and traceability controls.

For more information, please visit the official website at https://www.oliveoilworldtour.com .

About the Olive Oil World Tour

In 2018, Olive Oils from Spain and the European Union launched a three-year campaign for cooking enthusiasts and world travelers to join the Mediterranean diet and the European healthy lifestyle through the "Olive Oil World Tour." This promotional initiative, carried out in collaboration with the E.U., is a multichannel campaign with outdoor advertising, social platforms, and an online presence developed under the motto "Olive Oil Makes a Tastier World." The Olive Oil World Tour has significant global reach since it includes informative actions in the main airports, train stations, and cruise terminals in Europe, the U.S.A. and Asia. Learn more at https://www.oliveoilworldtour.com/ and follow on Facebook, and Instagram.

About Olive Oils from Spain

Olive Oils from Spain is the promotional brand of the Spanish Olive Oil Interprofessional, a nonprofit organization formed by all the representative associations of the Spanish olive oil sector, and whose main objective is the dissemination of the healthy product internationally. With the "Olive Oil World Tour" campaign as a tool, it has proposed to make the world a place with more flavor and urges consumers to join the European way of life: "Join the European Healthy Lifestyle with Olive Oils from Spain."

SOURCE Olive Oils from Spain