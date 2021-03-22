Increase Brand Authority and Visibility with Eileen Ystheim's PR Service

BERGEN, Norway, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eileen Ystheim is proud to announce the launch of her new international firm to help share the voices and visions of entrepreneurs. From one-on-one coaching to publicity packages, Ystheim help businesses tell their story and increase visibility for brands.

Ystheim has more than 13 years of experience as a journalist, press officer, copywriter, and a visibility coach. She is now offering her services publically to take the passion and determination of entrepreneurs out into the digital universe.

"I believe that purpose-driven folks have the power to shift communities and the world around them. That is why I've dedicated my work to amplify your work," Ystheim said. "Together we'll shift self-doubt so that you'll feel safe to express yourself fully through your work, while showing up for your people."

Ystheim brings a unique approach to public relations with her approach to increasing visibility.

"I've had to overcome my own visibility issues as I became a journalist and entrepreneur. From childhood bullying to sexism in the workplace to social conditioning, I learned how to increase visibility in positive and powerful ways. Visibility is an act of power that shifts cultures. We live in a culture where many of us are conditioned to play small and stay out of the limelight."

Through her passion for visibility, healing visibility wounds, and informed coaching, Ystheim help her clients clarify big visions for the world and make powerful strides towards achieving goals. Keeping your vision small and feeling as if your story is not strong enough are visibility wounds. Certified in trauma-informed coaching, she can help clients overcome those visibility wounds and share their unique story with the world.

Find your voice, brand-messaging, and soul-stirring story to transform your magic into words that grab attention. Change your world through publication on authority sires, podcasts and press releases. Reconnect your inner power for outer impact.

"It's time to reach the masses with your message," said Ystheim.

Ystheim's Publicity Package is the complete package to find and share soul-stirring stories and uncopiable marketing messages. Get clarity coaching, templates, frameworks, a written and published story, and a press release sent out to large news networks, journalists, and influencers globally and in the USA. Press releases are distributed to over 3,000 newsrooms and more than 4.500 major news websites helping get your message in front of journalists who actually want to read it.

Ystheim also offers story and visibility coaching to shake goals from small, safe spaces to retell narratives in an empowering way. Consult with Ystheim on how to align publicity and marketing with human design. Explore how to create more with less stress and dig deep to find the unique blueprint to success.

From find opportunities to guest post on authority sites to booking podcast appearances, Ystheim can help businesses establish authority, reach the right people, and craft a strong brand story that resonates with audiences and consumers. Create more money, pleasure, and flow to align your business to your energy.

