Increase Digital Clout With Newgen at the 2nd Annual Middle East NXT Banking Summit, Dubai

Newgen Software, a global provider of banking software solutions, today announced its participation as a gold sponsor at the 2nd Annual Middle East NXT Banking Summit to be held at Habtoor Grand Resort - Dubai, UAE from 25th-26th September 2018. Visit Newgen at booth #3 to gain insights on how banks can leverage innovative technological capabilities to automate and streamline mission-critical processes such as online account opening, commercial and consumer lending, and trade finance.

Speaking on the participation, Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, Newgen Software said, "The modern-day banking industry needs to constantly re-invent itself in order to respond to the ever-changing market scenario. Newgen solutions help organizations to achieve their digital transformation goals by increasing their digital clout."

Join Ritesh Varma, GM - Consulting Practice, Newgen Software on September 25th at 09:30 A.M. for an informative session on the 'Art and Science of Digital in Banks'. Attendees can interact with Newgen experts to explore the future of banking and understand the nuances of modern day banking by enhancing processes and delivering superior customer experience with agility.

Built on Business Process Management (BPM) platform, Newgen's solutions can be tailored to meet the unique requirements of customers. These future-proof solutions are scalable to accommodate hundreds of processes with billions of transactions while ensuring process-accuracy and transparency. They are flexible and responsive to the extent that banks can independently monitor and run most of the processes in a paperless and electronically driven workflow environment. These solutions offer true mobility for on-the-go information access and entry thereby helping relationship managers deliver contextual information to customers.

