Increase in Incidence of Nosocomial Infections to Underscore Growth in Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market from 2019 to 2027: TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market is expected to chart a stellar growth curve over the period 2019 to 2027, owing to multiple reasons – the most prominent among which is the increase in incidence of reported cases of hospital acquired infections. The compound annual growth rate of the market would be 14.7%.

Transparency Market Research opines, "Increasingly used by healthcare professionals, particularly in clinical laboratories, these testing solutions are witnessing growth in demand due to longer stays of patients in hospitals – something the governments are trying to fix world over using technology. Awareness regarding nosocomial infections is also leading to growth in the global hospital acquired disease testing market over the stated forecast period." Read Detailed TOC of the Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/1759

Key Findings of Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market Study:

Owing to high prevalence, Urinary Tract Infections will drive significant demand for testing solutions in the market

North America will account for a sizeable share of the global hospital acquired disease testing market over the forecast period

will account for a sizeable share of the global hospital acquired disease testing market over the forecast period Increase in market worth would be noted in the period; it will pave way for emergence of untapped opportunities

For a detailed analysis of Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market by test type, and region, visit - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1759

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market:

A slew of growth factors are marking the landscape of Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market, as per Transparency Market Research. The most prominent trends, drivers, and developments that are set to keep the market buoyant over the forecast period are detailed out below.

Code for prevention, , detection, and treatment of hospital acquired infections, along with established government guidelines will add to growth in the market

Nucleic acid amplification test has been recommended by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in order to detect C. difficile

Two-step detection prevention process is recommended by European Society of Clinical Methodology to detect C. difficile

Growing prevalence of drug resistant pathogens and increase in incidence of HAI are major factors of growth in the market

Development of sophisticated testing solutions – faster and more accurate - will propel the market on to a higher growth trajectory

Regional Analysis of Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market:

North America to dominate Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market due to increase in geriatric population and robust healthcare infrastructure

to dominate Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market due to increase in geriatric population and robust healthcare infrastructure Europe to follow North America in terms of market share owing to presence of strong measures taken by government authorities and healthcare professionals

to follow in terms of market share owing to presence of strong measures taken by government authorities and healthcare professionals High prevalence of hospital acquired infections to drive growth in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region

Analyze Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Competitors Landscape of Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market:

The vendors' landscape of Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market is fragmented and competitive. Top players in the market that are also profiled by Transparency Market Research in its report include Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, F, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hologic, Inc, Siemens Healthcare, Diatherix Laboratories, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., among others. The report prepared by Transparency Market Research is a comprehensive analysis of product portfolio, company overview, business strategies, financial overview, and recent developments.

The global hospital acquired disease testing market has been segmented as follows:

Global Hospital acquired disease testing Market, by Test Type

Urinary Tract Infection



Surgical Site



Pneumonia



Bloodstream



MRSA



Others

· Global Hospital acquired disease testing Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

