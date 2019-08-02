Increase Your LinkedIn Engagement With These Four Posting Tips From fishbat

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's world, social media is an inevitable part of many people's lives. Specifically, millions of people utilize Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter daily, and can spend many minutes, upon hours on the sites/apps. Certain platforms, such as LinkedIn, haven't exactly been spun into the daily rotation as previously stated platforms. However, there are many personal, and company accounts that utilize LinkedIn regularly, and want their content to be out for the world to see. However, if you are aspiring to reach a larger audience, and consequently have a more engaged page, there are certain posting tips you must take into account.

Keep It Simple, and to the Point. When someone comes to your page, whether it is your personal page, or company page, they don't want to read extensive paragraphs upon paragraphs. Although you have much to discuss, including the achievements and experience you or your company have, many people won't take the time of day to read it. When it comes to a LinkedIn page and posts, it is better to keep it simple, and concise. Don't leave out important and eye-grabbing details, but attempt to say it in as few words as possible. People are going to look for keywords, and don't want to be bothered with much more. Also, don't forget to use images to get your points across even better! Engage With Your Own Posts. If you are looking for engagement, you have to be at the forefront of the trend! Focus on engaging with your own posts and requesting feedback. Without putting in effort, you won't see the results you are hoping for. Be the forefront of debate and questions. For example, Carola Jain , Spartan's Chief Marketing Officer, is someone that regularly engages with her clients, and keeps them interested in her content. It is important for the client to know that their curiosity and concerns are just as important as them utilizing your service. Customize Your Page and Make It Interesting. If someone looks at your page and sees the same generic LinkedIn layout, they might click off as quickly as they clicked on. It is important to have eye-catching features, which could be as simple as a unique layout, and a variety of colors. Of course keep it professional and modest, but consider making your page look different than others. It will intrigue people, and encourage them to get to know your business, and/or service. This includes your individual posts as well; keep them attractive to the eye and compelling to an outsider's point of view. Show Off Your Unique Quality, Or Experience. Another aspect that tends to catch people's eye, and increase engagement is demonstrating a unique quality or experience. Whether this is through a post, or just being present on your page, people tend to be pulled into something that they haven't necessarily been exposed to before. This is also beneficial in terms of business because people enjoy utilizing those with an experience or viewpoint that would allow them to assess your needs from a different perspective. For example, Carola Jain , Spartan's CMO, is someone who has many distinctive experiences that set her apart from others. Specifically, she has lived in four different countries, and traveled an extensive amount, making her clearly conscious and sensitive to a vast amount of cultural nuances. Showcasing a special and unique experience like this, can make a person become more interested with yourself, and your brand.

