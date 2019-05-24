Increased Enthusiasm for Smart Tires Expected to Impact Market Proliferation, Details Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR has published a new study titled "Automotive Tire Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022", which drops light on the overall market scenario prevailing in the automotive tire sector. Based on this assessment, the automotive tire market is likely to register steady growth during the forecast period until 2022. Interestingly, it is projected that the target market will acquire nearly US$ 300 billion in 2019. Some of the prime facets motivating revenue growth in the global automotive tire market includes enhanced tire performance, launch of innovative products and surging tire production.

According to this Fact.MR study, the automotive tire market is likely to showcase burgeoning growth at 5.1% CAGR through 2022. This report accentuates the primary consequences associated to the automotive tire market together with a comprehensive research methodology to educate the readers. Further, the involvement of primary and secondary researches to acquire actionable insights about the automotive tire market works to make this assessment a well-heeled data source.

Technological Innovations to Steer Market Propagation

Looking at the global automotive tire market, technological progressions are expected to aid manufacturers to update their production process and thereby adapt with the changing consumer demands. In addition, the implementation of sophisticated technology is helping to elevate the mechanism for manufacturers for heightening the supply chain and receive maximum profitability.

APEJ Region to Register Impressive Growth during Forecast Period

Talking about the regional revenue status, APEJ is likely to retain a significant share in the global automotive market during the forecast period. The marked region is anticipated to account for nearly 50% of the market revenue share in 2019. In addition, the APEJ region is even projected to record fastest growth in the automotive tire market as a result of rapid industrialization in the manufacturing industry. The advent of newly developed economies such as Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, is estimated to indorse heavily towards the growth of the automotive tire market.

Inclination towards Smart Tires Host Fresh Avenues for Manufacturers

According to this intelligent Fact.MR study, exploration towards the development of smart tires is likely to introduce new opportunities across the automotive tire market. Several automotive tire manufacturers have started to embed sensors into tires with a purpose to monitor the prevalent driving conditions and thereby manufacture tires which can suitably adapt autonomously to the researched conditions. For example, quite recently Continental AG issued a launch news for its ContiAdapt and ContiSense technologies that are stated to provide efficient resolutions towards autonomous driving in the near future.

Sustainable Manufacturing Methods Expected to Impact Tire Production

It has been observed that rising environmental concerns fused with extended governmental support towards sustainable manufacturing is likely to influence tire production. The concentrated investments from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) into research and development for sustainable materials and production techniques is gaining pace, which thereby tends to support the overall automotive tire market.

The final segment of the report is dedicated to discourse information about the competitive landscape. This portion talks about the leading market players like Bridgestone Corporation, Madras Rubber Factory Limited, The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., Apollo Tyres Ltd., Pirelli & C. S.p.A, and Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co., based on their company overview, key financials and product overview.

