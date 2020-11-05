Increased Inclination toward Plant-Based Diet Generating Promising Sales Opportunities for Dried Peas Market Players: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing inclination among worldwide population to purchase and store shelf-stable products during COVID-19 pandemic has resulted into upward graph of sales in the global dried peas market. Industry leaders are growing the use of various techniques such as roasting to enhance the taste and nutritional value of their products. Green peas and yellow peas are two types of products available in the market for dried peas.

Analysts at Transparency Market Research note that the global dried peas market will show moderate growth during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030 and gain valuation of approximately US$ 6 Bn by 2030 end. One of the key factors driving market sales is increased use of mobile apps and e-commerce sites to purchase grocery during COVID-19 outbreak. This aside, manufacturers are growing expenditure on research activities to advance the product quality. This factor is foreseen to boost the sales in dried peas market in the years ahead.

Key Findings of Dried Peas Market Report

The global dried peas market is predicted to gather the valuation of over US$ 4.5 Bn by 2020.

by 2020. It is likely to grow at moderate CAGR of 2.9% during assessment period 2020–2030.

Thus, the market for dried peas is foreseen to account for about US$ 6 Bn by the end of 2030.

by the end of 2030. Organic peas segment in the dried peas market is predicted to show growth at 5.5% CAGR during forecast period.

Based on end use, the food and beverage segment holds largest market share.

In terms of product type, the yellow peas is leading segment that holds over 60% shares of the global dried peas market.

Asia Pacific is lucrative region that holds almost 50% of market share.

Dried Peas Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Major population from across the globe is inclined toward accepting plant-based diet. One of the key reasons behind this shift in consumer behavior is increased awareness about the health benefits of beans, legumes, and peas in protecting an individual from various health issues including cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Thus, this growing trend of plant-based diet is helping in expansion of the global dried peas market.

Increased use of pea protein powder as a meat substitute is likely to push the market growth in the years ahead.

Major vendors working in the dried peas market are launching innovative products, which can be blended with various products such as baked goods, dairy foods, and ready-to-drink beverages. This strategy is likely to help in generating demand avenues in global dried peas market in the assessment period 2020–2030.

Dried Peas Market: Competitive Assessment

The global dried peas market experiences existence of considerable number of active players. As a result, the competitive landscape of the market for dried peas is moderately intense.

Industry leaders are growing expenditure in research and development activities. This strategy is helping them introduce innovative products as well as maintain their leading market position.

The list of key companies working in the dried peas market includes L.H. Hayward and Company, Goya Foods, Inc., AGT Food and Ingredients, Meelunie BV., Dakota Dry Bean , Premier Foods plc, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing S.A., Roquette Frères, AM Nutrition, Herba Ingredients, The Scoular Company, and Ingredion Inc.

The Dried Peas Market can be segmented as follows:

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Product Type

Green Peas

Yellow Peas

Application

Food and Beverage Processing

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals & Supplements

Animal Feed

Foodservice/HoReCa

Household/Retail

Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Independent Small Groceries

Online Retail

Other Retail Formats

Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages Industry,

