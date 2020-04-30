Increased Production of Operating Room Equipment to Battle COVID-19, Reports TBRC

LONDON, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for operating room equipment. In particular, the respiratory devices, masks, and patient monitoring devices markets have seen surge in demand due to the novel coronavirus. Respiratory devices including ventilators, anesthesia gas masks, and other devices are required to support the treatment of patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Due to continued spread of the virus, hospitals are facing a shortage of these devices. For instance, in Europe, which is one of the most affected regions, hospitals have overflowed with patients encountering respiratory failures. With the number of cases across the globe increasing daily, the demand for respiratory devices to treat COVID-19 patients is on the rise. Healthcare and non-healthcare equipment manufacturers have ramped up production of ventilators and other respiratory devices. For instance, GE Healthcare, one of the leading players in the medical technology and equipment market, is continually adding production lines, increasing their labor force, and multiplying output to aid hospitals and healthcare professionals with the needed equipment to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Ford, a leading automobile manufacturer, has also expanded its support to GE and 3M to increase the production of the equipment required during this outbreak.

Read More On The Business Research Company's Operating Room Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/operating-room-equipment-market

Increased Production Of Masks and Patient Monitoring Devices

The transmission of COVID-19 through direct or indirect contact has resulted in widespread usage of gloves, masks and hand sanitizers. Health experts have suggested people moving out of self-isolation to use masks and gloves so as to not get contaminated with the virus. The USA reached an agreement with 3M to produce 55 million masks every month. As per the terms of the deal, in the next couple of months, 3M will deliver 166.5 million respirator masks to the USA.

The rise in the spread of COVID-19 has left officials with a daunting task of tracing case contacts and containing the pathogen. Most countries have gone into lockdowns. Healthcare providers and governments are looking for faster and newer solutions to monitor the spread. Researchers and a lot of healthcare startups have come up with technologies to combat the virus. There has been a rise in the demand for portable and low-acuity monitors to examine patients infected with COVID-19.

Operating Room Equipment Market Overview And Segments

The operating room equipment industry includes establishments that manufacture operating room lights, surgical beds, operating tables, operating table accessories, operating room integration systems, anesthesia devices, surgical devices, and patient monitors. The operating room equipment market is segmented by type of equipment into anesthesia devices (respiratory devices, anesthesia machines, respiratory disposables and anesthesia disposables), endoscopes, operating room lights, operating tables, electrosurgical devices, surgical imaging devices (mobile C-arms and mini C-arms), and patient monitors (fetal and neonatal monitoring devices, and vital parameter monitoring devices).

The global operating room equipment market is expected to grow from $27,937 million in 2019 to $32,626 million in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.95%.

Request A Free Sample Of The Operating Room Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2422&type=smp

Increasing Demand For Critical Care Equipment Will Drive The Market

The rising spread of COVID-19 pandemic created a demand for respiratory devices including ventilators, sanitizers, masks, scrub suits, and other devices. Patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have a chance of severe lower respiratory tract infection, which means patients are required ventilator support. For instance, around 12% of COVID-19 patients in China have been put on a ventilator. In 2019, 77,000 new ventilators were enough to meet the global market demand whereas, in April 2020, New York City alone required 30,000 additional ventilators to combat COVID-19. As more and more people are getting infected with the coronavirus, it is expected to increase demand for critical care equipment.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market By Type Of Product (Respiratory Devices And Equipment, Anesthesia Machines, Anesthesia Disposables And Respiratory Disposables) Drivers And Restraints – Global Forecast To 2022

Patient Monitoring Devices Market By Types (Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices, Weight Monitoring Devices, Body Temperature Devices And Remote Patient Monitoring Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Diagnostic Centre/Clinics), By Companies And By Regions - Global Forecast Research To 2022

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44-207-1930-708

Asia: +91-8897263534

Americas: +1-315-623-0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_Info

SOURCE The Business Research Company