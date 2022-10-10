Increased Use of Connected Care Technologies to Proliferate Healthcare IT Integration Market |CAGR: ~10%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Healthcare IT Integration Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% from 2022-2028, reaching USD 8 billion in 2028. The analysis has been segmented into Products (Interface/Integration Engines, Medica Device Integration Software, and Others) and Services (Implementation Services, Support & Maintenance Services, and Training Services), End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Labs, and Others); Region/Country.



The healthcare IT integration market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the all-terrain vehicle market. The all-terrain vehicle market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the all-terrain vehicle market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

The global healthcare IT market is anticipated to witness an uptick owing to the shift from volume-based to value-based care, growing volume of patient data, technological advancements, government mandates and financial incentives for adoption of HCIT solutions, increasing awareness of the value of digital health, and high return on IT investment in the healthcare industry. In addition, increasing incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases associated with an aging population, growing concern to curtail healthcare costs, and rising use of big data in healthcare further support the growth of this market. For instance, according to a leading research firm, big data in the healthcare market is anticipated to reach $34.27 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 22.07% globally. Also, The Australian Government has taken the initiative to promote healthcare IT in Australia through a lifetime policy PCEHR (Personally Controlled Electronic Health Record) for each of its citizens.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Siemens Healthineers, IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, InterSystems Corporation, Corepoint Health LLC, Oracle Corporation, Athenahealth.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and has transformed the way healthcare is delivered. The healthcare IT integration market has been impacted significantly during these times owing to the huge surge in COVID-19 patients across the globe and these IT solutions in various healthcare institutions aids in the smooth workflow during the treatment process. Owing to this, many of the industry players are also launching new and advanced software for the management of the healthcare systems during the pandemic.

The global healthcare IT integration market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on product & services, the healthcare IT integration market is segmented into products and services. The products segment is further classified into interface/integration engines, medica device integration software, and others. Also, the services segment is also sub-segmented into implementation services, support & maintenance services, and training services. In 2020, interface/integration engines grabbed a considerable market share owing to the increasing need for information exchange within healthcare service provider facilities and with other affiliated organizations.

On the basis of end-users, the market is categorized into hospitals, clinics, labs, and others. Among these, the hospitals to hold a significant share in the market in 2020. This is mainly due to the growing focus of hospitals to deploy IT solutions and increasing the integration of EHRs into various hospital systems for enhancing their capabilities. Furthermore, the rising use of healthcare IT integration solutions in hospitals to maximize value-based reimbursements and the rise in the adoption of medical device integration solutions for reducing medical errors and improving quality of care are some of the other factors contributing to the growth of the segment.

Healthcare IT Integration Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

For a better understanding of the market adoption of the All-Terrain Vehicle industry, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (U.S., Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Rest of World. North America is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the strong healthcare infrastructure and growing adoption of advanced technological solutions in the healthcare industry in the region.

The major players targeting the market include

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the healthcare IT integration market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the healthcare IT integration market?

Which factors are influencing the healthcare IT integration market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the healthcare IT integration market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the healthcare IT integration market?

What are the demanding global regions of the healthcare IT integration market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

Healthcare IT Integration Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 10% Market size 2028 USD 8 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Healthcare IT Integration Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, and India Companies profiled Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Siemens Healthineers, IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, InterSystems Corporation, Corepoint Health LLC, Oracle Corporation, Athenahealth. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Product & Services; By End-Users; By Region/Country



SOURCE Univdatos Market Insights Private Limited