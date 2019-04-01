Increasing Access to Top-Quality Care: Kaiser Permanente Opens New State-of-the-Art Medical Center in Alexandria, Va.

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente, the nation's largest not-for-profit, integrated health care system, opened a new 40,000-square-foot medical center today at The Exchange in the Potomac Yard area of Alexandria, Va.

The newly-constructed Alexandria Medical Center offers a wide range of primary care and specialty care services, including adult and pediatric care, women's health, optometry and physical therapy. Additionally, the one-stop medical center also offers pharmacy, radiology and laboratory services.

"Kaiser Permanente will open three new medical centers in Virginia this year to provide nationally-recognized care to our members and jobs to our communities," said Kim Horn, regional president of Kaiser Permanente. "Through these facilities and our advanced telehealth capabilities, Kaiser Permanente delivers high quality care where, how and when our members want it. We are proud to provide our growing membership with local access to excellent care right here in Alexandria."

The Alexandria Medical Center accommodates Kaiser Permanente's robust growth and the continuing demand for its top-rated, integrated approach to care delivery, which combines health care and health coverage in one convenient package. Kaiser Permanente provides its members with convenient care by physicians ranked among the area's "Top Docs," online access to appointments and care, and medical centers designed with their needs in mind.

"Our patients expect the best of the best, and that's what our more than 1,500 Permanente physicians provide," said Richard McCarthy, MD, associate executive director of the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group, which provides care for Kaiser Permanente members in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. "Thanks to the exceptional training, experience and collaboration of our physicians, we earn the highest clinical quality ratings year after year. We are thrilled to bring our award-winning Permanente medicine to Alexandria."

Located at 3000 Potomac Avenue, the Alexandria Medical Center is Kaiser Permanente's first medical center in Alexandria, Va.

The medical center is located in a 100,000-square-foot building that also serves as the National Industries for the Blind's new headquarters.

To celebrate the grand opening, Kaiser Permanente is hosting a Community Day on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Residents are welcome whether they are Kaiser Permanente members or not for a no-cost day of family-friendly fun with wellness activities, a moon bounce, rock climbing wall, spin art bikes, a farmers' market and a live cooking demonstration by Jonathan Till, the executive chef of Evening Star Café. The event will take place at the Alexandria Medical Center, 3000 Potomac Ave., Alexandria, Va., 22305.

Kaiser Permanente is committed to improving the health of the communities where its members and employees live and work. Kaiser Permanente has invested more than $4.7 million to increase access to our quality health care for underinsured individuals residing in Alexandria, Va. Kaiser Permanente also works to increase access to health care, opportunities for educational and economic fulfillment, and access to healthy fresh foods and physical activity throughout the region.

Kaiser Permanente will open two other new medical centers in Virginia this year. The 38,375-square-foot Colonial Forge Medical Center, which will be located on the Stafford Hospital campus, and the 36,423-square-foot Haymarket Crossroads Medical Center, which will be conveniently located near I-66, will both open later this year.

Kaiser Permanente has been recognized nationally and regionally as one of the top health systems for excellence in patient care outcomes. Out of more than 1,000 health plans evaluated this year, Kaiser Permanente's Private and Medicare plans in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia, all received the highest possible rating (5 out of 5) from the National Committee for Quality Assurance. The organization's Medicaid plans in Maryland and Virginia received the highest rating as well. According to the NCQA's Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2018-19 national report, Kaiser Permanente's health system in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia is among the top one percent of plans in the nation as evaluated by NCQA's rigorous review process.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve more than 12.2 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. In the Mid-Atlantic States, Kaiser Permanente provides and coordinates complete health care services for more than 770,000 members through 30 medical centers in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit kp.org or follow us on Twitter, twitter.com/KPMidAtlantic or Facebook, www.facebook.com/kpthrive.

Contact:

Scott Lusk

Scott.Lusk@kp.org

202-699-0006

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente

Related Links

http://kp.org

