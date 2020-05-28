Increasing Amount of Consumers Turning to CBD Products to Strengthen Immune System

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There is an ever increasing amount of data that appears to show that we have not yet grasped… scientifically… the full medicinal uses of Cannabis and Cannabinoids. Some of the more recent studies are focusing in on CBD can strengthen the immune system. A recent article by CBDClinicals, looks into why people are turning to CBD to strengthen their immune system. They say: "CBD has several indirect anti-inflammatory effects on the central nervous system, which amplify its therapeutic effects. Research has demonstrated that cannabinoids, like cannabidiol, can interfere with the release of cytokines. Cytokines are the proteins released by immune cells when the body experiences stress or trauma. Cytokines are involved in acute and chronic inflammation. CBD may play an integral role in managing autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis (MS), HIV/AIDS, and Parkinson's disease. Autoimmune diseases are characterized by an immune system overreacting to non-threatening internal events, leading it to attack healthy cells in the body. The consequent inflammation can cause redness, heat, pain and swelling. Traditional medications used to remedy autoimmune conditions are immunosuppressive and synthetically created. Unfortunately, as these medicines shut down the hyperactive immune system, they also leave individuals more susceptible to infection and illness." Active companies in the markets this week include: Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO), Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB), New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV).

The article continues: "On the other hand, based on the studies mentioned above, CBD is able to manage those autoimmune conditions by suppressing only specific parts of the immune system… In studies examining CBD's effect on cancer patients whose immune system is greatly diminished, results have shown that individuals are better able to combat infection when taking cannabidiol. For example, in one study published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, researchers said that there had been some clinical trials that indicated CBD might be effective at reducing tumor growth in particular cancers. In another study, researchers found that cannabinoids in high doses prompted the body to kill cancer cells through a process known as apoptosis. In a healthy immune system, apoptosis is triggered when infectious cells are detected in the body. The study's findings are significant, considering cancer cells are characterized by their natural ability to avoid apoptosis, allowing them to proliferate throughout the body.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) BREAKING NEWS: Pressure BioSciences Announces Launch of Novel, FDA Registered Immune Booster by Pending Merger Partner Cannaworx, Inc. - Pressure BioSciences a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage industries, today announced that its pending merger partner Cannaworx, Inc. will be launching its patented and proprietary immune booster supplement by mid-July 2020. The Company believes that post-launch, this product could be one of the very few, and perhaps the only, OTC (over the counter), FDA registered, hemp-containing supplements with an immune booster claim.

The immune system is responsible for protecting the body against illness and disease. It is comprised of a complex set of components, including organs (e.g., spleen), the lymph system, antibodies, bone marrow, and white blood cells (e.g., T cells, which play an important role in the immune response). Since the immune system's job is to keep us healthy by defending against invaders (e.g., bacteria and viruses), it is important to keep our immune system as strong as possible. Healthy living is the primary recommended strategy to achieve this goal – but this strategy can be powerfully supplemented with high quality immune boosters. Immune boosters have become very popular in recent years; for example, it is estimated that the global immune booster market will exceed $25B by 2025.

The active ingredient in the Cannaworx immune booster is a patented, proprietary blend of 44 amino acid fragments from pepsin. The product has the unique and beneficial ability of significantly increasing the number of T helper cells in the human body. T helper cells serve a critical function in the human immune response as they enable macrophage cells to kill and consume bacteria, viruses, and other invaders. Consequently, the company's product is different from most other immune boosters on the market today, as it is a novel and potent T cell stimulator, enabling the immune system to aggressively defend against invasions of disease-causing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens.

Dr. Bobby Ghalili, co-founder and President of Cannaworx, commented: "To further enhance the immune boosting effect, we added hemp seed oil (no THC) to our patented formulation. Hemp seed oil is rich in essential fatty acids (e.g., omega-6 and omega-3) and antioxidants that may help fight inflammation, cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Omega-3 is also thought to have a positive impact on the bowel microbiome as a prebiotic, providing further support to the immune system. The manufacturing process of the patented 44 amino acid fragment formulation is highly proprietary, protected, and would be nearly impossible to imitate."

Dr. Ghalili continued: "At the frontline of our commercialization strategy is our novel active ingredient, our addition of hemp seed oil, and our FDA registration with an issued NDI number (1140). We plan to introduce our unique immune booster initially to the U.S. market through the network of over 50 sales representatives who are part of the Five Leaf Labs pending acquisition announced on May 19, 2020. We are also working closely with in-coming CEO Jim Morrison to expand on-line and retail channels. With this novel patented product, its unique immune boosting capabilities, its enhanced hemp seed oil addition, and a strong sales and distribution network, we expect the upcoming launch of our immune booster to generate strong revenue immediately following its mid-July product launch." Read this and more news for Pressure BioSciences at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-pbio/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) announced its wholly-owned subsidiary Tilray Portugal, Unipessoal Lda. ("Tilray Portugal") has received a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification in accordance with European Union standards, for its manufacturing facility in Cantanhede, Portugal. The GMP certification was issued by Infarmed, the Portuguese National Authority of Medicines and Health Products which provides end-to-end GMP certification for Tilray's current operations in Portugal.

This is the third GMP certification for Tilray Portugal, which allows the facility to manufacture medical cannabis extracts in-house and export GMP-produced finished medical cannabis products, both dried flower and oil, from Portugal throughout European Union and other international markets with legal medical cannabis regulations. Further, the additional certification authorizes Tilray to manufacture bulk extracts on-site to sell as cannabis API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and provides additional quality control lab capacity to further advance the Company's ability for product innovation and research.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) officially unveiled its Cannabis 2.0 portfolio in late 2019 and is pleased to provide the following updates on the Company's 2.0 innovation products that have launched into the Canadian recreational market in early 2020, and additional upcoming product releases.

The first wave of the Company's ready-to-drink cannabis-infused beverages – Tweed Houndstooth & Soda and Tweed Bakerstreet & Ginger — shipped in March 2020 and April 2020 , respectively. Houndstooth & Soda — the first THC-infused ready-to-drink beverage to hit the Canadian market — garnered positive early reviews and strong consumer demand across the country, with further shipments having since been sent to provincial boards and retailers to meet ongoing demand. Canadians can expect to see two additional beverages — Houseplant Grapefruit and Deep Space — available through retail and e-commerce platforms within the coming weeks.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) and Reliva, LLC ("Reliva") a leader in the sale of hemp-derived CBD products in the United States, recently announced that they have entered into an agreement pursuant to which Aurora will acquire all of the issued and outstanding membership interests of Reliva. Under the terms of the agreement, members of Reliva will receive approximately US$40 million of Aurora common shares. The transaction also includes a potential earn-out of up to a maximum of US$45 million payable in Aurora shares, cash or a combination thereof, over the next two years contingent upon Reliva achieving certain financial targets. The structure of the earn-out is designed to align risk and reward between Aurora shareholders and Reliva management to focus on continued strong operational and financial execution. The transaction is expected to close, subject to customary closing conditions, in June 2020 . It is anticipated that the transaction will be immediately accretive to Aurora on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, consistent with Aurora's objective to drive towards Adjusted EBITDA profitability in its fiscal first quarter of 2021.

The transaction will combine Aurora's leading Canadian recreational brands, and Canadian and European medical market position with the leading U.S. hemp-derived CBD brand in retail stores. Consistent with the announcement of Aurora's business transformation plan in February 2020 , the Company has aligned its U.S. investment strategy with the goals of the transformation plan, namely: financial discipline, operational focus, and strong execution. The transaction represents the culmination of a multi-month strategic evaluation of the U.S. hemp-derived CBD industry.

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) recently announced the expansion of and continued donations of its immune health products in China and other key countries. The company donated 2.9 million RMB of Tahitian Noni® Juice to hospitals throughout the PRC and expanded its product called 'Nhanced™ Cell Defense, a dietary supplement marketed in e-commerce channels in the US, including accelerated donation efforts.

Tahitian Noni Juice® is NewAge's top-selling nutritional supplement product around the world, including in China with over $50 million USD in annual sales. Noni has been used by Polynesians for centuries for traditional remedies and is one of Tahiti's largest exports. NewAge is the largest global marketer of noni, with over $7 billion in cumulative sales of Tahitian Noni® Juice worldwide. The noni fruit from Tahiti is one of the world's richest sources of antioxidants.

