Increasing Application Of Drag Reducing Agents In Drag Reducing Agent Market to Boost Growth 2025 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drag Reducing Agent Market size is expected to grow by USD 63.88 million during 2020-2025, at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baker Hughes Co., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China National Petroleum Corp., Deshi Energy Technology Group Co. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Flowchem LLC, Innospec Inc., Oil Flux Americas LLC, Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co., and Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
The increasing application of drag-reducing agents in the oil and gas industry, friction resistance and other excellent properties, and rising complexity in offshore field operations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rapid spread of COVID-19 resulting in the suspension of industrial activities, volatility in crude oil prices, and rising investments in electric vehicles will challenge the growth of the market participants. Request Free Sample Report.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- Application
- Crude Oil
- Chemical Transportation
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- MEA
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our drag-reducing agent market report covers the following areas:
- Drag Reducing Agent Market size
- Drag Reducing Agent Market trends
- Drag Reducing Agent Market industry analysis
This study identifies the emergence of drag-reducing bio-based polymers as one of the prime reasons driving the drag-reducing agent market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Drag Reducing Agent Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Drag Reducing Agent Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- Baker Hughes Co.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- China National Petroleum Corp.
- Deshi Energy Technology Group Co., Ltd
- Evonik Industries AG
- Flowchem LLC
- Innospec Inc.
- Oil Flux Americas LLC
- Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co.
- Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd.
To know more about the market's vendor landscape highlights a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings. Download Free Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist drag reducing agent market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the drag reducing agent market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the drag-reducing agent market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drag-reducing agent market vendors
|
Drag Reducing Agent Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 63.88 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.75
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, MEA, APAC, Europe, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, China, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Baker Hughes Co., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China National Petroleum Corp., Deshi Energy Technology Group Co. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Flowchem LLC, Innospec Inc., Oil Flux Americas LLC, Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co., and Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Diversified chemicals
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Crude oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Crude oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Crude oil - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Chemical transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Chemical Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Chemical transportation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Baker Hughes Co.
- Exhibit 45: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: Baker Hughes Co. - Key News
- Exhibit 48: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 49: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- 10.5 China National Petroleum Corp.
- Exhibit 54: China National Petroleum Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: China National Petroleum Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: China National Petroleum Corp. - Key News
- Exhibit 57: China National Petroleum Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: China National Petroleum Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Deshi Energy Technology Group Co.,Ltd
- Exhibit 59: Deshi Energy Technology Group Co.,Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Deshi Energy Technology Group Co.,Ltd - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: Deshi Energy Technology Group Co.,Ltd - Key offerings
- 10.7 Evonik Industries AG
- Exhibit 62: Evonik Industries AG - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: Evonik Industries AG - Key News
- Exhibit 65: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus
- 10.8 Flowchem LLC
- Exhibit 67: Flowchem LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Flowchem LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Flowchem LLC - Key offerings
- 10.9 Innospec Inc.
- Exhibit 70: Innospec Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Innospec Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Innospec Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Innospec Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Oil Flux Americas LLC
- Exhibit 74: Oil Flux Americas LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Oil Flux Americas LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: Oil Flux Americas LLC - Key offerings
- 10.11 Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co.
- Exhibit 77: Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 80: Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 84: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 86: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations
