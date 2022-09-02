Increasing Application Of Drag Reducing Agents In Drag Reducing Agent Market to Boost Growth 2025 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drag Reducing Agent Market size is expected to grow by USD 63.88 million during 2020-2025, at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baker Hughes Co., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China National Petroleum Corp., Deshi Energy Technology Group Co. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Flowchem LLC, Innospec Inc., Oil Flux Americas LLC, Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co., and Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drag Reducing Agent Market 2021-2025

The increasing application of drag-reducing agents in the oil and gas industry, friction resistance and other excellent properties, and rising complexity in offshore field operations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rapid spread of COVID-19 resulting in the suspension of industrial activities, volatility in crude oil prices, and rising investments in electric vehicles will challenge the growth of the market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Drag Reducing Agent Market Segmentation

Application

Crude Oil



Chemical Transportation



Others

Geography

North America



MEA



APAC



Europe



South America

Drag Reducing Agent Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our drag-reducing agent market report covers the following areas:

Drag Reducing Agent Market size

Drag Reducing Agent Market trends

Drag Reducing Agent Market industry analysis

This study identifies the emergence of drag-reducing bio-based polymers as one of the prime reasons driving the drag-reducing agent market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Drag Reducing Agent Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Drag Reducing Agent Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Drag Reducing Agent Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Baker Hughes Co.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

China National Petroleum Corp.

Deshi Energy Technology Group Co., Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

Flowchem LLC

Innospec Inc.

Oil Flux Americas LLC

Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co.

Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd.

To know more about the market's vendor landscape highlights a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings. Download Free Sample Report.

Drag Reducing Agent Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist drag reducing agent market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the drag reducing agent market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the drag-reducing agent market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drag-reducing agent market vendors

Drag Reducing Agent Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 63.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis North America, MEA, APAC, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China National Petroleum Corp., Deshi Energy Technology Group Co. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Flowchem LLC, Innospec Inc., Oil Flux Americas LLC, Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co., and Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Diversified chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Crude oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Crude oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Crude oil - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Chemical transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Chemical Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Chemical transportation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Baker Hughes Co.

Exhibit 45: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Baker Hughes Co. - Key News



Exhibit 48: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

10.5 China National Petroleum Corp.

Exhibit 54: China National Petroleum Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 55: China National Petroleum Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: China National Petroleum Corp. - Key News



Exhibit 57: China National Petroleum Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: China National Petroleum Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Deshi Energy Technology Group Co.,Ltd

Exhibit 59: Deshi Energy Technology Group Co.,Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 60: Deshi Energy Technology Group Co.,Ltd - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Deshi Energy Technology Group Co.,Ltd - Key offerings

10.7 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 62: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 63: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Evonik Industries AG - Key News



Exhibit 65: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

10.8 Flowchem LLC

Exhibit 67: Flowchem LLC - Overview



Exhibit 68: Flowchem LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Flowchem LLC - Key offerings

10.9 Innospec Inc.

Exhibit 70: Innospec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Innospec Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Innospec Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Innospec Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Oil Flux Americas LLC

Exhibit 74: Oil Flux Americas LLC - Overview



Exhibit 75: Oil Flux Americas LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Oil Flux Americas LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co.

Exhibit 77: Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co. - Key offerings

10.12 Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 82: Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

