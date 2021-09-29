Increasing Demand for Disinfectors to Spur the Infection Prevention Product Sales by 1.5X through 2031: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a recent analysis conducted by FMI, the global Infection Prevention Market is projected to total US$ 37.4 billion in 2021. In response to the increasing demand for sterilization equipment and protective apparel across hospitals and clinical laboratories, the market is estimated to surpass US$ 56.4 billion, expanding by 1.5X through 2031.

The market registered growth at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2016 and 2020. Growing concerns regarding sterilization and disinfection coupled with increasing focus on high degree infection prevention is driving the market. Driven by this, the infection prevention market is anticipated to expand at 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13950

Successive outbreaks of several infectious diseases, caused due to the pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, and other parasites have been reported since the past decade. According to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infectious diseases were the third most leading cause of death across the U.S., followed by diseases such as parasitic diseases (15.5 million cases), and tuberculosis (9,025 cases) in 2018.

As a result of this, the demand for effective solutions to prevent the infections and provide the measures to reduce the risk of transmission are creating lucrative sales opportunities for the market.

Increasing number of surgical procedures conducted across the world is propelling the demand for sterilization equipment for disinfecting surgical tools. Driven by this, FMI has forecast that disinfectors will emerge as the most adopted infection prevention product, accounting for nearly 30% of the total sales through 2031.

"Implementation of stringent regulations, mandating the use of infection prevention products such as sanitizers, surgical masks, and others across various industries is intended at countering the spread of COVID-19. This will continue accelerating the sales of infection prevention solutions over the assessment period," says a FMI analyst.

Full Reports Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/infection-prevention-market

Key Takeaways from the Infection Prevention Market Analysis

In North America , the U.S. is estimated to dominate the market, accounting for more than 95% of the infection prevention products sales by the end of 2021.

, the U.S. is estimated to dominate the market, accounting for more than 95% of the infection prevention products sales by the end of 2021. The U.K. and Germany are expected to collectively account for over 40% of the sales in the Europe market in 2021, owing to the implementation of infection prevention and control programs at the health care facilities.

are expected to collectively account for over 40% of the sales in the market in 2021, owing to the implementation of infection prevention and control programs at the health care facilities. China is projected to emerge as the most remunerative market in East Asia , accounting for nearly 27% of the regional revenue share in 2021.

is projected to emerge as the most remunerative market in , accounting for nearly 27% of the regional revenue share in 2021. Favored by the improvement in medical care facilities and healthcare services, the market in India is forecast to contribute over 50% of sales in the South Asia market by 2021.

is forecast to contribute over 50% of sales in the market by 2021. Based on end use, the hospitals and clinics segment is anticipated to project the fastest growth, expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% through 2031.

Key Drivers

Surging demand for industrial disinfectants and cleaners owing to increasing awareness amongst healthcare service providers across North America and Europe is spurring the sales of infection prevention products.

and is spurring the sales of infection prevention products. Increasing demand for personal protective products such as surgical gloves and marks due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus is pushing the protective apparel and textiles segment growth.

Key Restraints

Implementation of stringent regulations by regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the proper disposal of waste generated by disinfectants production is hampering the market growth.

Long term usage of infection prevention products such as chemical agents and disinfectants may lead to chronic health issues such as respiratory irritation, cancer, mutagenic changes, headaches, and breath-shortening, which is, in turn, hindering the market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global infection prevention market are adopting expansion strategies such novel product development, speedy regulatory approvals, clinical trials, acquisition, and partnerships to expand their market share and strengthen their global footprint. For instance,

In December 2020 , Getinge AB, a global medical technology company based in Sweden , announced launching a Stainless Steel DPTE® Beta Containers. The containers are designed to prevent the spread of infections by efficient loading and unloading into sterile zones.

, Getinge AB, a global medical technology company based in , announced launching a Stainless Steel DPTE® Beta Containers. The containers are designed to prevent the spread of infections by efficient loading and unloading into sterile zones. In February 2019 , Cantel Medical Corp., innovative infection prevention manufacturers in the U.S. announced acquiring an Italian based company, Omnia S.p.A. to expand its product portfolio with surgical consumable solutions.

Leading players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Cantel Medical

Getinge AB

STERIS

ASP (Advanced sterilization Products)

Sotera Health

3M

Ecolab

Halyard Worldwide, Inc. (Halyard health)

Matachana Group

Belimed, Inc.

Pal International

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.

Metrex Research, LLC.

Terumo Corporation

Discover more about the infection prevention analysis with figures and data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation on

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13950

More Valuable Insights on Infection Prevention Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global infection prevention market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in infection prevention market with detailed segmentation:

By Product:

Sterilization Equipment

Low Temperature Equipment



Ozone Sterilizers





Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilizers





Formaldehyde Sterilizers





Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers





Other Low-Temperature



Heat Sterilization Equipment



Moist Heat Sterilizers





Dry Heat Sterilizers



Radiation Sterilization Equipment



Liquid Sterilization Equipment

Disinfectors

Washer Disinfectors



Endoscope Repressors



Flusher Disinfectors



Surface Disinfectants



Hand Sanitizers

Consumables

Sterilization Supplies



Sterile Containers





Sterilization Wrap





Sterilization Indicators

Protective Apparel & Textiles

Surgical Gloves



Surgical Drapes



Surgical Gowns



Surgical Masks

Infectious Waste Disposal

By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Laboratories

Medical Device Companies

Life Sciences Industries

Academic and Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into infection prevention market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for infection prevention market between 2021 and 2031

Infection prevention market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Infection prevention market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Healthcare

Eye Infections Treatment Market - Eye infections incidences are expected to rise globally. Emergence of new pathogens, increasing number of post-operative eye infections and poor eye hygiene practices are responsible for increasing eye infections worldwide.

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Treatment Market - Urinary tract infection is more common in women compared to men due to their anatomy. Several women experience urinary tract infection more than once in their lifetime. According to certain studies, urinary tract infection affects approximately 150 million people globally. In addition, approximately 11% women visit one physician in a year for urinary tract infection treatment.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/infection-prevention-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/infection-prevention-market

SOURCE Future Market Insights