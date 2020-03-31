Increasing Demand for Fire Suppressant Products to Drive Growth of Magnesium Derivative Market to Revenues Worth US$ 56 Bn by 2027 End, Finds TMR

ALBANY, New York, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its recent research report, Transparency Market Research talks about the dynamics of operations of the global magnesium derivatives market. The research report tries to shed light on the key driving factors of the global market along with crucial marketable information about the prominent growth inhibitors, key segments, geographical outlook, and the current situation of the competitive landscape.

According to the research report, the global market for magnesium derivatives was valued at US$37 Bn in the year 2018. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of ~5% over the forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. With this rate of growth, the global market is then expected to reach a new valuation worth US$56 Bn by the fall of the 2027.

Global Magnesium Derivatives Market – Key Takeaways

Based on the product, the global market for magnesium derivatives is expected to be led by the segment of magnesium oxide.

The segment is expected to grow at a 5% CAGR over the period of forecast ranging from 2019 to 2027.

The growth of the segment is expected to be driven by increasing popularity of the refractive applications of this derivative, in the form of dead burned magnesia and fused magnesia.

Global Magnesium Derivatives Market – Key Driving Factors

Different magnesium derivatives such as magnesium chloride, magnesium sulfate, and magnesium hydroxide have flame retardant and smoke suppressant properties. These derivatives are used for reducing flammability in broad range of applications and materials.

Growth in the number of fire accidents and issuance of stricter fire safety guidelines and regulations across the globe are also helping to drive the adoption of magnesium derivatives.

Several major industries are adopting proactive steps in order to avoid fire outages and accidents. This too is helping the growth of the global market.

Some of the other key factors for the development of the global magnesium derivatives market include rise in demand for food, increasing demand for sulfur free fertilizers, growing magnesium deficiency in soil due to excessive usage of ammonia based fertilizers, and dwindling of cultivation area.

Global Magnesium Derivative Market – Key Growth Inhibitors

One of the key restraining factors for the global magnesium derivatives market is heavy dependency of manufacturers on the availability of raw materials.

Historically, the magnesium derivatives' prices have been quite fluctuating, which in turn has had a negative impact on the overall profits of the leading manufacturers.

Global Magnesium Derivatives Market – Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific segment accounted for nearly 50% of the overall share of the global magnesium derivatives market in 2018

in particular has been the chief contributor for the development of the market by being a major consumer of magnesite and magnesia. Increasing demand from the prominent end use industries in the emerging economies in India and China are also expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific market for magnesium derivatives.

Global Magnesium Derivatives Market – Key Players

Some of the prominent brands operating the global magnesium derivatives market are Compass Minerals, GRECIAN MAGNESITE, Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties, and Intrepid Potash, Inc.

Global Magnesium Derivatives Market: Research Scope

Magnesium Derivatives Market by Product and its Application

Magnesium Oxide

Industrial



Water & Wastewater Treatment



Agriculture



Building & Construction



Chemical Intermediates



Others

Magnesium Carbonate

Flame Feedstock (MgO)



Filler in Rubber Industry



Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetic Products



Others

Magnesium Hydroxide

Flame Retardants



Water and Wastewater



Chemicals



Others

Magnesium Chloride

Deicing and Dust Suppression



Sorel Cement



Nutritional Supplements



Others

Magnesium Sulfate

Agriculture



Animal Feed



Pharmaceuticals



Chemical Synthesis



Others

Magnesium Hydrotalcite

Resin Processing



Medicine



Wastewater Treatment



Others

Magnesium Derivatives Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

