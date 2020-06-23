Increasing Geriatric Population Set to Underscore Growth in Global Surgical Retractors Market from 2020 to 2030: TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many trends and drivers are impacting growth in global surgical retractors market over the forecast period. One of the most significant factors leading to higher demand in the market is growing demand for reconstructive and plastic surgeries. In 2018, about 1.8 million cosmetic surgeries were performed across the globe. Another major factor of growth is increase in number of people aged above 60.

As per Transparency Market Research, "The global surgical retractors market would grow at a rate of about 5% from 2020 to 2030. Owing to this, the market worth will increase to about USD 3.1 billion over the stated period."

Key Findings of Global Surgical Retractors Market Study:

In the product type category, the segment for hand-held retractors is set to dominate market landscape

In the category of application, it is anticipated that the segment for abdominal surgeries will contribute immensely to growth in the market

As an end-user, hospitals will account for a massive share of growth in the global surgical retractors market over the forecast period.

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Surgical Retractors Market:

Transparency Market Research has identified top trends and drivers which are helping the global surgical retractors market in staying on an upward facing and steady growth trajectory over the forecast period. A glimpse into these is provided below:

Increase in number of surgical procedures across the world are paving way for higher demand of surgical retractors

Cesarean section is gaining popularity world-over, especially in the United States of America where 32% of all live births are cesarean deliveries

where 32% of all live births are cesarean deliveries In Europe , Cesarean deliveries are performed about 1.4 million times annually; 32.7% babies in Australia are delivered via this procedure

, Cesarean deliveries are performed about 1.4 million times annually; 32.7% babies in are delivered via this procedure Severe injuries are also a notable growth factor for demand of surgical retractors

Innovation in the market landscape is also set to drive the global surgical retractors market

A rapidly ageing population across the globe is leading to notable demand for surgeries, increasing demand for retractors

Regional Analysis of Global Surgical Retractors Market:

North America will dominate the global surgical retractors market over the forecast period

will dominate the global surgical retractors market over the forecast period Robust Healthcare infrastructure, growing number of people aged 65 and above, and presence of strong players in the market to contribute to growth in the region

Asia Pacific region to grow at a high rate, creating a slew of growth opportunities for market players

Competitive Landscape of Global Surgical Retractors Market:

Transparency Market Research notes various business strategies that top players in the market resort to in order to slice-off a larger market share. It is significant to note here that players have a sharp eye on research and development (R&D) and collaborative alliances that can pave way for future growth.

The leading players that are marking the vendor landscape of global surgical retractors market over the forecast period are Medtronic, Stryker, Terumo Corporation, Integra LifeSciences, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), BD, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Invuity, Inc., and Medline Industries, Inc., among others.

Global Surgical Retractors Market: Segmentation

Surgical Retractors Market, by Product Type

Hand-held Retractors



Self-retaining Retractors



Table-mounted Retractors



Others

Surgical Retractors Market, by Application

Abdominal Surgeries



Cardiothoracic Surgeries



Orthopedic Surgeries



Obstetric & Gynecological Surgeries



Others

Surgical Retractors Market, by End User

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

Surgical Retractors Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

