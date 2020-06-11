Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Drive Valuation of Monopolar Electrosurgery Market to US$2.43 Bn by 2027 end, Finds TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TMR has recently published a new research report that provides a detailed information about the overall working dynamics of the global monopolar electrosurgery market. The research report tries to provide meaningful insights on the key driving factors, restraining factors, important segments, geographical outlook, and the overall condition of the vendor landscape of the global market.

As per the findings of the research report, the global monopolar electrosurgery market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR of 3.9% over the course of the given forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. Given the rate of growth, the global market is expected to reach a valuation worth US$2.43 Bn by the end of 2027. Initially, the market valuation was around US$1.72 Bn in the year 2018.

Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Market – Key Takeaways

Based on product type, the global monopolar electrosurgery market has been divided into hand instruments, electrosurgical generators, return electrodes, and accessories.

The hand instruments segment dominated the global monopolar electrosurgery market in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global market is being segmented into urological surgery, orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, gynecological surgery, general surgery, and others.

Of these, currently, the global market is expected to be dominated by the segment of general surgery. The growth of the segment is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer and other lifestyle related disorders such as obesity. This has presented a larger patient pool for the segment and thus, driven its overall growth.

Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Market – Key Driving Factors

One of the key driving factors for the growth of the global monopolar electrosurgery market is the increasing use of electrosurgical devices for minimally invasive surgeries such as flexible endoscopic surgery, laparoscopic procedures, open surgeries, cosmetology, and gynecology among others.

Moreover, increasing preference of masses to undergo minimally invasive procedures as they offer quicker recovery and lesser pain is also complementing the growth of the global market.

Another important factor for the overall growth of the global monopolar electrosurgery market has been the increasing technological developments in the field of medical science. For instance, introduction of robotic assisted surgery has revolutionized the field of medical operations. Such developments are thus projected to drive the overall development of the global market in the coming years of the forecast period.

Increase in the number of laparoscopic surgeries performed each year is expected to drive demand and subsequent consumption of monopolar electrosurgery devices in the global market. This is in turn expected to propel the global monopolar electrosurgery devices market during the forecast period.

Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market – Geographical Outlook

Currently, the global monopolar electrosurgery devices market is being dominated by the regional segment of North America . The growth of the market can be mainly attributed to the rising preference for non-invasive or minimally invasive surgeries for outpatient treatment settings.

. The growth of the market can be mainly attributed to the rising preference for non-invasive or minimally invasive surgeries for outpatient treatment settings. Moreover, a favorable reimbursement structure for these patient is also encouraging them to adopt such type of novel treatment methods.

The regional segment of Asia Pacific is projected to showcase a promising rate of growth in the coming years of the forecast period.

Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Market – Key Players

Key players in the global market include CONMED Corporation, BOVIE MEDICAL, Medtronic, Ethicon, Inc., Olympus Corporation, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Aesculap, AG (B. Braun Melsungen AG), and Meyer-Haake GmbH, among others.

The global monopolar electrosurgery market has been segmented as follows:

Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Market, by Product Type

Hand Instruments



Electrosurgical Pencils





Monopolar Forceps





Monopolar Electrodes



Electrosurgical Generator



Return Electrode



Single Use





Re-usable



Accessories



Footswitches





Connectors





Others

Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Market, by Application

General Surgery



Gynecology Surgery



Cardiovascular Surgery



Cosmetic Surgery



Orthopedic Surgery



Urology Surgery



Others

Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Market, by End-user

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Others

Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

