Increasing Quality: Ei Risk Management Corporation, a member of Ei Companies, Acquires ABCO Engineering Corporation of Colorado

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ei Risk Management Corporation (EiRM), a third party construction and quality assurance firm, and a member of Ei Companies headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, today announced the acquisition of ABCO Engineering Corporation (ABCO) of Denver, Colorado, one of the leading construction quality assurance companies in the United States.

"The addition of ABCO significantly enhances EiRM's strategic profile by further positioning the combined businesses as a highly differentiated and integrated provider of a broad range of construction Quality Assurance services to the Construction and Insurance industries. This acquisition will lead to increased margins and decreased lead times for our clients, while increasing the amount and quality of services offered in multiple market segments, further positioning Ei Companies as a 'one-stop-shop' for its customers," said Galo LeBron, CEO of Ei Corporation.

"We are thrilled to partner with EiRM and Ei Companies, as we embark upon a new phase of growth for ABCO. We're excited about what this means for our clients and our employees. This acquisition should serve as a springboard for our team and help to improve quality in construction throughout the nation," said Joe Johnson of ABCO, who will continue with the merged companies as Executive Vice President, remaining in Colorado.

"We look forward to an extremely fruitful and collaborative partnership with Joe, and the entire ABCO team. They have done a phenomenal job in building a culture that has helped mold the construction quality assurance industry, delivering observations that showcase the quality, durability, and sustainability of multifamily units, single family homes, and commercial construction," said Thomas Cochran, President of EiRM.

About Ei Companies

Ei Companies is a group of companies providing end to end solutions for the construction industry including Quality Assurance, Energy Modeling, Consulting & Construction Oversight, MEP Engineering services amongst others. The companies consist of Ei Corporation, Energy Inspectors Corporation, Ei Risk Management Corporation, and Ei Design, Inc. The companies are headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional offices in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Southern California, Northern California, Utah, Oregon, and Washington.

www.eicompanies.com

About ABCO:

ABCO is a Colorado-based quality assurance consulting firm with more than 30 years of experience in Quality Assurance implementation. ABCO provides quality assurance and forensic observations and has developed unique skillsets and innovative tools, such ultrasonic window leak detection, to increase the quality of building installations. ABCO works with the nation's largest developers, contractors, and insurance companies to deliver A Better Construction Outcome, applying the highest standards of quality assurance in construction. ABCO is based in Denver, Colorado and services clients in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.

About Ei Risk Management:

Ei Risk Management is a quality assurance firm specializing in new construction observations from plan review through all stages of vertical construction. Their mission is to advance the growth and prosperity of the American building industry by partnering with our clients in meaningful ways that positively impact their building practices, enhance their financial outcomes and deliver scalable, repeatable results that accelerate their business growth. Ei Risk Management is a member of Ei Companies, based in Las Vegas, NV. Ei Risk Management provides quality assurance services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Texas, and Washington.

www.EiRiskManagement.com

