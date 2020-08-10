Increasing Research and Development to Underscore Growth in Sinus Dilation Devices Market Forward from 2018 to 2026: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A compound annual growth rate of 8.2% will be charted by global sinus dilation devices market over the period of 2018 to 2026, taking the market worth up to a considerable value. Factors such as clinical acceptance of balloon sinuplasty, and growing research and development (R&D) in the field are leading to growth in the market.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Adoption of systems that are lowering care cost is fuelling growth in the global market over the forecast period. It is pertinent to note here that innovation in design is a major determinant of growth in global sinus dilation devices market."

Key Findings of Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market Study:

Balloon Sinus Dilation devices will account for a major market share over the forecast period

Increase in adoption of these devices in chronic rhinosinusitis treatment is paving way for growth of the aforementioned segment

North America to hold a prominent share of the market while Asia Pacific is set to generate multiple opportunities of growth over the forecast period

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market:

Minimally invasive procedures are high in demand from people suffering from chronic rhinosinusitis, leading to growth in the market

Growing cases of chronic sinusitis is paving way for growth in the global sinus dilation devices market

Advancement in technology and focus on innovation are set to propel market on a high growth trajectory

Increase in research and development activities is marking the market landscape and this is set to drive it forward

Growing awareness regarding the condition and available treatments and devices is fuelling growth

Regional Analysis of Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market:

North America will be a prominent regional market owing to growing focus on improving the continuum of care in ENT

will be a prominent regional market owing to growing focus on improving the continuum of care in ENT High adoption of advanced technology is also a notable growth factor in the North American region

Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region will present market players with novel growth avenues

region will present market players with novel growth avenues India and Japan will be notable markets in the region owing to increase in patients of sinusitis

Competitive Landscape of Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market:

Renowned players operating in the global sinus dilation devices market are Medtronic plc, Smith & Nephew plc, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Acclarent, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Entellus Medical Inc. (Stryker), Intersect ENT, Inc., SinuSys Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and Dalent LLC, among others. It is pertinent to note here that players are heavily reliant on technology in order to ensure future growth. Advancement in design is also leading to growth in the market. Additionally, research and development holds a prominent place in the overall growth strategy.

Transparency Market Research has provided players with a deep-dive into growth strategies deployed by top players along with a comprehensive profile of the players in its report on the market. It has also laid out financial overview and product details.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices

Sinus Stents

Endoscopy (Rhinoscopes, Sinuscopes)

FESS Instruments

By Procedure:

Standalone

Hybrid

By Patient Type:

Adult

Pediatric

By End user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

ENT Clinics

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

