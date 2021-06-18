Increasing Standard of Hygiene and Cleanliness amid COVID-19 Boosting the Demand for Instrument Cleaners and Detergents: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global instrument cleaners and detergents market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2021-2031, which showcases improvement over a CAGR of 3.5% registered between 2016 and 2020. Rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) and other surgical site infections will drive the growth in the market.

According to the National Nosocomial Infections Surveillance system of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 27 million surgical procedures are executed in the U.S., out of which, around 5% of surgical site infections are recorded every year. Increasing prevalence of surgical site infections is estimated to spur the demand for effective sanitization, in turn, boosting the sales of instrument cleaners and detergents.

Detergents are anticipated to be the top choice for numerous end-users owing to the increasing focus on point-of-care cleaning products. Detergents are dominating the market with the largest market share and is predicted to reach nearly 73% in the year 2021.

North America is expected to dominate the instrument cleaners and detergents market on the back of high medical care awareness due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and hospital-acquired infections (HAI). The region is anticipated to account for approximately 35% of the instrument cleaners and detergents market in the year 2021 making the region a center point for the market growth.

"Leading market players operating in the instrument cleaners and detergents market are focusing on developing new products such as nitroglycerin spray to cater to the growing demand for sanitization amid COVID-19 outbreak," says the FMI analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10828

Key Takeaways

In North America , the U.S. is leading the instrument cleaners and detergents market with over 75% of the market share within the region.

, the U.S. is leading the instrument cleaners and detergents market with over 75% of the market share within the region. The U.K. is expected to demonstrate a steady growth at a CAGR of nearly 4% owing to the presence of prominent players and increasing drugs pipeline.

Germany , home to the world's top pharmaceutical companies, is anticipated to account for around 22% of market sales in Europe by 2031.

, home to the world's top pharmaceutical companies, is anticipated to account for around 22% of market sales in by 2031. In South Asia , India will account for nearly 38% of market sales in 2021, on the back of increasing patient pool due to the emergence of new diseases.

, will account for nearly 38% of market sales in 2021, on the back of increasing patient pool due to the emergence of new diseases. Based on end-users, hospitals are projected to dominate the segment with revenue generation of over US$1.1 billion by 2031.

Key Drivers

Rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) is expected to fuel the demand for instrument cleaners and detergents.

Increasing number of medical procedures and repetitive use of medical equipment are the factors boosting the market growth.

Emergence of sanitization amid COVID-19 is propelling the sales of instrument cleaners and detergents.

Ongoing expansion of the healthcare infrastructure will provide growth opportunities for the instrument cleaners and detergents market.

Key Restraints

Lack of awareness regarding hospital-acquired infections (HAI) might hamper the market growth.

Poor healthcare infrastructure and low healthcare expenditure in developing and under-developed economies are the factors restraining the growth of the market.

Discover more about the instrument cleaners and detergents market with figures and data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-10828

Competitive Landscape

Leading market players operating in instrument cleaners and detergents market are aiming for strategic collaborations with other market players and emphasizing on expanding their manufacturing facilities in other regions to expand their global market share. For instance,

Fortive Corporation, the U.S. based company and Pioneer Square Labs announced formation of a joint innovation studio, in 2020, to create new companies in the industrial technology space.

In December 2020 , Medline Industries, Inc., the U.S. based company, laid foundation stone for the setting up new project in Slovakia to expand their market sales in Eastern Europe .

Leading players profiled by FMI operating in instrument cleaners and detergents market include:

Metrex Research, LLC

Ruhof Corporation

Case Medical, Inc.

Certol International LLC

Dr. Weigert

Biotrol

ORO Clean Chemie AG

Medalkan

STERIS Plc

Getinge Group

Ecolab Inc.

3M Co.

Co. Cantel Medical Corporation

EQT (Schülke & Mayr GmbH)

Fortive Corporation (Advanced Sterilization Products)

Medline Industries, Inc.

More Insights on FMI's Instrument Cleaners and Detergents Market

The latest market study on global instrument cleaners and detergents market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of

By Product Type:

Cleaners

Liquid Solutions



Foam-based Cleaners



Gel-based Cleaners

Detergents

Enzymatic Detergents



Neutral Detergents



Acidic Detergents



Alkaline Detergents

By Process Type:

Presoak

Manual cleaning

Automatic Cleaning

Disinfection

By Instrument Type:

Surgical instruments

Endoscopes

Ultrasound

Dental Instruments

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-10828

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Endovenous Laser Market: The endovenous laser market study published by FMI offers a comprehensive analysis and focused views on major trends expected to provide shape to future growth prospects. The report provides detailed analysis of the significant drivers, trends, challenges and opportunities prevailing for the forthcoming decade across key geographies along with competitive landscape of the upcoming decade.

Dental Lasers Market: The global dental lasers market report by FMI gives an in-depth insight on the future expansion prospects, trends and challenges that market is likely to face in the upcoming decade. Key statistics regarding key segments have been presented across prominent geographies, along with a detailed assessment of the market's competitive landscape.

Ophthalmic Laser Market: Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation on the global ophthalmic laser market with upcoming market trends, challenges and future growth dynamics across key geographies and prominent segments. The report provides a holistic approach, mapping the competitive landscape with detailed analysis on established players, new entrants, and opportunities likely to prevail across the 2021-2031 decade.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/instrument-cleaners-and-detergents-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/instrument-cleaners-and-detergents-market

SOURCE Future Market Insights