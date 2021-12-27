Increasing Use of Cooling Fabrics in Sportswear and Protective Wear To Drive Revenue Growth of the Cooling Fabrics Market: Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled "Cooling Fabrics Market, By Textile Type (Knitted, Woven, Nonwoven), By Type (Synthetic, Natural), By Application (Lifestyle, Sports Apparel, Protective Wearing, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028."

According to the latest report by Reports and Data, the global cooling fabrics market size was 2.15 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.59 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Cooling fabrics are designed to maintain comfortable body temperature during hot seasons or body heat caused by extensive physical performance. These fabrics transfer heat and allow moisture to evaporate from the skin and repel water. Cooling fabrics or textiles are designed to reduce risk of heat stress and heat-related symptoms and conditions in hot environments. Increasing use of cooling fabrics in sports apparel due to rising focus on sports and personal fitness activities and increasing research and development activities to develop more efficient cooling fabrics are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Cooling fabrics lower internal body temperature, improve thermal comfort, and reduce humidity sensation. Thermal discomfort is one of the major challenges in hot and humid climates and heat and moisture management is key to prevent heat stress, which is boosting adoption of cooling fabrics in personal wear. Cooling fabrics function even when being worn by the wearer as these materials are designed to react when body heat or humidity is sensed. The fabrics adapt to the environment and regulate temperature by managing heat and moisture through distribution and rapid cooling through regulated evaporation. Over the last few years, extensive research has been carried out to develop fabrics that are self-cooling and reduce the sensation of sweat-soaked clothes. In March 2021 for instance, a team of engineers from MIT developed the self-cooling fabrics by spinning polyethylene into fibers and producing yarn that can wick away moisture. The team wove yarns into silky, lightweight fabrics that can effectively absorb and evaporate water more quickly than regular or conventional fabrics, textiles, and materials such as nylon and polyester. In addition, polyethylene-based fabrics would also have smaller environmental impact as compared to other textiles. Increasing investment to develop more novel cooling fabrics is another key factor expected to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Self-cooling fabrics find application in various end-use industries such as sports, healthcare and medical, trade businesses, and emergency services, among others. Self-cooling fabrics maximize performance and provide superior comfort to athletes and increasing focus on reducing heat-induced adverse effects such as dehydration, painful muscle cramps, dizziness, and exhaustion, which is boosting adoption among sportspersons, military forces, and individuals who are regularly engaged in strenuous and energy-intensive activities or jobs. Self-cooling fabrics are also very beneficial in the healthcare industry and can be used to treat individuals with heat-related illnesses, infections, exercise-induced adverse effects, and chronic illnesses. Self-cooling fabrics can be used in production of cold towels, which can help maintain cool temperatures for longer time and can help treat common conditions. These are some other key factors expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. However, high costs associated with apparel and clothing made from cooling fabrics and lack of awareness about benefits of cooling fabrics are some key factors expected to limit adoption and restrain market revenue growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Knitted Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

Knitted segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period, attributable to the numerous advantages such as wrinkle resistance, versatility, elasticity, durability, and softness, which is driving adoption in sports apparel and protective clothing.

Sports Apparel Segment to Register Significant Revenue Growth:

Sports apparel segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period attributable to increasing focus on outdoor sports and fitness activities due to rising health consciousness among individuals with chronic diseases and growing awareness regarding importance of sports. Sports apparels made from cooling fabrics make sure athletes have higher level of comfort and maximize their performance.

North America to Lead in Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to dominate other regional markets in terms of revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to increasing demand for sports apparel, technological advancements in textile industry, and growing use of cooling fabrics in medical and defense industries.

Asia Pacific To Register Robust Revenue CAGR:

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing shift towards sports and fitness activities due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rising disposable income among consumers and resultant increase in purchase of garments made from cooling fabrics, and increasing investment by key manufacturers in the region to accelerate production of high quality cooling fabrics.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Polartec, LLC

NILIT LTD

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

COOLCORE LLC

Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd.

Formosa Taffeta Co.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

HexArmor

Invista

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global cooling fabrics market based on textile type, type, application, and region:

Textile Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

Knitted

Woven

Nonwoven

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

Synthetic

Natural

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

Lifestyle

Sports Apparel

Protective Wearing

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Benelux



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2021–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

